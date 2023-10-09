James Jones: Wrexham midfielder sign new contract

Wrexham midfielder James Jones has signed a new contract that will keep him at the League Two club until at least the end of the 2024/25 season.

The 27-year-old joined the Dragons from Lincoln City in August 2021.

Jones, whose deal includes the option for a further year, has become a mainstay under manager Phil Parkinson.

"I'm delighted to have signed. It's a special club to be at and I've enjoyed my time here," Jones told the club website.

"I'm really pleased to get this done and I'm looking forward to pushing for another promotion."

Jones has made more than 100 appearances for Wrexham, scoring 14 goals, with only club captain Ben Tozer playing more games under Parkinson.

Parkinson said: "It's [the new contract] well deserved. He's a player who has made a big contribution here and I'm looking forward to seeing him continue to do that."

Saturday's 1-0 win at Crawley Town saw Wrexham climb back into the play-off places and they are next in league action at home to Salford City on 14th October.

Before that is an EFL Trophy trip to Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday night.