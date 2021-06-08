James Jones' Top 5 WRs entering 2021 season
NFL Network's James Jones shares his top five NFL wide receivers entering the 2021 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's James Jones shares his top five NFL wide receivers entering the 2021 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Julio Jones has a new team, and now he has a new number. The star receiver will wear No. 2 with the Titans, the team announced Tuesday night. Jones wore No.11 during his 10 seasons with the Falcons, but he turned down new teammate A.J. Brown‘s offer to take that number with the Titans. Jones [more]
The Washington Football Team made additions to their offensive and defensive lines on Monday. Defensive tackle Gabe Wright and center/guard Najee Toran agreed to contracts with the team. The terms of their deals were not announced. Wright last played in a regular season game during the 2018 season. He spent time in the XFL and [more]
Logan Thomas' tight ends coach sees him as the complete package.
Former football coach Jim Fassel, who passed away Monday at the age of 71, became legendary in New York when guaranteed a playoff run for the Giants that ended with a 2001 Super Bowl appearance.
Even with a big 2, the Nets are still pretty good.
England is looking for its first major tournament win since 1966 and is the No. 2 favorite.
Both teams won their first-round series in six games. And Phoenix is expected to move on into the Western Conference finals.
Both the Suns and the Nuggets closed out a playoff series on Thursday night.
More than a quarter of Sunday‘s field for the NASCAR race at Sonoma Raceway has never turned a lap in a Cup Series car around the 2.52-mile road course in California. There are 37 drivers entered in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 (4 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), and 10 will be […]
Anthony Davis tried to return, but he didn't last long on Thursday night.
Cole's lack of a denial places him at the center of baseball's brewing sticky substance controversy.
Aaron Rodgers wasn’t at the first day of Packers minicamp on Tuesday, which meant there were questions for players who did report about their teammate’s impasse with the team. Wide receiver Davante Adams was one of those players and he told reporters at a press conference that he has “no expectations” when it comes to [more]
With Aaron Rodgers skipping Green Bay’s mandatory minicamp, the next question becomes whether he reports for training camp. For various reasons, it arguably would make more sense for him to retire than to hold out. The 2020 CBA imposes a daily fine of $50,000 for missing training camp. For players who aren’t operating under a [more]
The Sixers' big man was snubbed by MVP voters on Tuesday, and Sixers fans didn't hold back in their displeasure. By Adam Hermann
Is it too much for Giannis Antetokounmpo to guard Kevin Durant this series?
Phil Mickelson had an idea to get Rickie Fowler to Torrey Pines next week for the U.S. Open after not qualifying.
A would-be home run is instead one of the bloopers of the baseball season.
AS Roma back Bryan Reynolds and Man City goalkeeper Zack Steffen will miss Wednesday's friendly versus Costa Rica due to "bone bruises on the knee."
NASCAR competition officials announced rules changes Tuesday with the intent to slow Cup Series cars by approximately 7-10 mph at superspeedway events. Officials issued the rules bulletin to teams Tuesday afternoon, mandating a smaller tapered spacer for NASCAR’s largest ovals, with the opening reduced from 57/64-inch to 53/64-inch. The rules also remove the wicker from […]
Jones is already impressing at least one of his new teammates.