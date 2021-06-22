James Jones' Top 5 TEs entering 2021 'NFL Total Access'
NFL Network's James Jones shares his top five tight ends entering the 2021 NFL season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's James Jones shares his top five tight ends entering the 2021 NFL season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Former Seattle Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril stated that the team must find some consistency in 2021 to return to the Super Bowl.
They face Aaron Donald, DeForest Buckner, Kenny Clark and Akiem Hicks in five games.
Every team needs at least one dominant edge defender. Who are the best at the position coming into the 2021 NFL season?
The Minnesota Vikings offseason has been stellar, according to CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin.
Bills receiver Cole Beasley said plenty last week about the rules regarding vaccinated and unvaccinated players. He now has something more to say: He’s done saying anything about it. “I said all I needed to say,” Beasley told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I’m just living a normal life from here on out. I’m not trying to [more]
Former Alabama running back Damien Harris was a fan favorite in Tuscaloosa. He is now with the New England Patriots, but still remembers ...
Brendan Ayanbadejo married his wife, Natalee, in 2003, and the couple have three children. But during his 10 NFL seasons, Ayanbadejo became one of the league’s first — and most — outspoken advocates for equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community. So Ayanbadejo, who last played in 2012, applauded from the sideline when Raiders defensive end [more]
The Texans might be historically bad.
The question has swirled throughout the NFL for the past 24 hours. Who is the “motherf–ker” to whom Tom Brady is referring in his comments regarding a team that lost interest in signing Brady last year because they were “sticking with” the other guy? Speculation has centered on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, because: (1) Brady [more]
Some of the best tight ends are gathered in Nashville this week for the first Tight End University Summit. Tim Tebow is not one of the attendees. He was not invited. Tebow is trying to make the transition from quarterback to tight end with the Jaguars. 49ers tight end George Kittle and recently retired tight [more]
A month out from the Tokyo Olympics, the US men's basketball roster is taking shape, and it once again looks like a juggernaut.
Trey Lance is a rookie. That means Lance is going to make rookie mistakes, probably lots of them over the next year. But the 49ers’ future starting quarterback has impressed his teammates by his ability to learn from his mistakes and not let them compound. “Trey’s a good quarterback,” star tight end George Kittle said [more]
The young Packers receiver created some positive momentum during minicamp.
A former sports journalist for the first time publicly revealed she was raped during a work interview by a Major League Baseball player. Kat O’Brien wrote in an essay published Sunday in The New York Times that she was attacked as she talked to the player in his hotel room some two decades ago when she was 22 years old, writing about sports for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I hope that by sharing my experiences, more women will feel comfortable speaking up when something is inappropriate,” O’Brien wrote.
Vikings rookie DT Jaylen Twyman was shot four times while visiting his aunt in Washington D.C.
Vashti Cunningham, who was 18 when she competed at the 2016 Olympics, has the No. 1 mark in the world this year.
CBS Ranks its top college football quarterbacks heading into 2021, but there aren't any Ohio State players included.
Teleporting through Hayward Field during the track and field Olympic Trials on Saturday, Sha'Carri Richardson looked like a meteor. There was her sheer speed: at just 21, Richardson is currently the fastest woman in the nation, and her time of 10.86 seconds during the 100-meter dash secured her spot on Team USA for the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics starting July 23.
On Tuesday morning, Wisconsin football released the new away uniform that will be worn against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sept. 25...
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot last week dismissed the Bears’ bid to buy Arlington International Racecourse as a stadium negotiating ploy. It might be time for her to take the Bears’ potential move to the suburbs seriously. Only days after submitting their Arlington Park bid, the Bears on Tuesday announced a sponsorship deal with the racetrack’s [more]