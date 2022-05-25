James Jones' Top 5 must-watch WR-CB matchups on 2022 schedule
NFL Network's James Jones' Top 5 must-watch wide receiver-cornerback matchups on 2022 schedule.
During the pandemic, the NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to dramatically relax the rules regarding injured reserve. For 2022, the rules will be not quite as relaxed. Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed that teams will be permitted to designate up to eight players for return [more]
Rams owner Stan Kroenke doesn’t back away from his obligations. Unless he does. Although Cowboys owner Jerry Jones proclaimed last year that Kroenke is a “man of principle” who “doesn’t back away” at a time when reporting suggested that Kroenke was trying to back away from his promise to indemnify his partners regarding the litigation [more]
The former receiver once known as Ocho Cinco came up with Pro Bowl plan that NFL fans liked.
Two accusers of Browns QB Deshaun Watson appeared on HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" and viewers had plenty of thoughts.
Here's what Marshawn Lynch told Kevin Hart about it in a recent episode of Cold as Balls.
Sadly, a toxicology report on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins released this week shows that Haskins died like other promising young athletes, celebrities and everyday people: bad judgment in South Florida, party central.
It now appears to be a two-horse race for the consensus No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.
The Bears returned to the practice field for the second week of OTAs. Here's what we learned from Tuesday's practice:
Jameson Williams: What the experts said about the Lions WR in their scouting reports before the 2022 NFL draft
Trey Lance took the practice field this week for the San Francisco 49ers in a far different state than his rookie campaign. The nagging finger injury that limited him all last season has healed, his knowledge of the offense has grown and he has emerged as a leader now that he is set to take over for Jimmy Garoppolo as starting quarterback in San Francisco. “Last year I was swimming a little bit,” Lance said Tuesday following his second practice during this portion of the offseason for the Niners.
James Washington was in a walking boot Wednesday and Jalen Tolbert spent the session working off to the side with the team's rehab staff. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Colts head coach Frank Reich is getting his first look at new quarterback Matt Ryan on the practice field, and he’s blown away at just how good a passer Ryan is. Reich told reporters today that Ryan has exceeded expectations with how well he’s throwing the ball at the Colts’ Organized Team Activities. “I always [more]
Colin Kaepernick's workout with the Raiders marks the quarterback's first chance to return to the NFL since he last played in 2016.
This probably isn't shocking news if you've followed his analysis.
The Rams began OTAs recently and Sean McVay has already been very impressed by Allen Robinson.
Breaking down what North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson brings to the Green Bay Packers
Who are the three most important players for the Raiders heading into the future?
It sounded like the Eagles narrowly missed on adding Nick Foles heading into 2022, but now we have a different perspective on what happened. By Adam Hermann
The Jets were all smiles on the first day of organized team activities. Some takeaways:
Multiple NFL owners weren’t the only ones not thrilled with the $230 million, fully-guaranteed contract that the Browns gave to quarterback Deshaun Watson. Two of the persons accusing Watson of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions object to it as well. “It’s just like a big screw you,” plaintiff Ashley Solis tells Soledad O’Brien in [more]