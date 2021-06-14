James Jones' Top 3 WR duos entering '21 'NFL Total Access'
NFL Network's James Jones details his top three wide receiver duos entering the 2021 NFL season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
David Montgomery finished the 2020 season with over 1,000 rushing yards, but MJD thinks he can play even better.
"These fellas will blame everybody for their lack of success," Mathieu wrote.
Trevor Lawrence isn’t doing everything in the Jaguars’ offseason work this week. But the rookie quarterback apparently has done enough to convince his teammates he’s the real deal. Lawrence experienced left hamstring tightness last week, so the Jaguars are limiting his work. “If we had to go, we could’ve,” Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said, via [more]
Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is taking issue with former Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell‘s criticism of Chiefs coach Andy Reid. After former NFL cornerback Charles James posted PFT’s tweet about Bell saying he would never play for Reid again, Mathieu responded to James by indicating that Bell was the kind of player who blamed others [more]
Tom Brady's first exchange with Chris Godwin after joining the Buccaneers left quite an impression on the Tampa Bay wide receiver.
The Packers president probably needs to take his own advice.
Kyler Murray didn't need many words to explain.
Retired women's tennis player Caroline Wozniacki and husband David Lee, a former NBA player, welcomed daughter Olivia on June 11.
The generous gift that Novak Djokovic gave a young fan at the French Open could be worth a lot of money, sports memorabilia experts say.
Why is Bell so mad at one of football's most beloved figures?
With the Jets' current backups without any NFL game experience, GM Joe Douglas should find Zach Wilson a veteran backup soon.
Le'Veon Bell clarified and added more perspective to his divisive comments about Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
The Patriots' OC clearly knows what he's doing.
Skylar Diggins-Smith wasn't happy after Jazmine Jones criticized one of Diggins-Smith's highlights.
Always a good idea to get a feel for the upcoming draft prospects
Ranking the top 5 returning quarterbacks in college football entering the 2021 season.
The Baltimore Ravens were ranked as being one of the teams best set up for the future by Bleacher Report
The Lindy's college football preview magazine is out. Where is Ohio State when it comes to sorting everything out in 2021?
Dont'a Hightower is back on the field at New England Patriots minicamp this week, and head coach Bill Belichick sounds pretty happy about the veteran linebacker's return.
The Washington Football Team was busy this offseason, adding potential starters at wide receiver, offensive tackle, linebacker and safety.