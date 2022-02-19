James Jones lists his Top 5 WRs after 2021 season
NFL Network's James Jones lists his Top 5 WRs after the 2021 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's James Jones lists his Top 5 WRs after the 2021 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Pederson opted for a mix of experienced assistants and up-and-comers.
Taylor saw Lawrence at his best last season in the win over the Colts in Week 18.
The Packers have an opening to fill on the defensive side of their coaching staff. Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that outside linebackers coach Mike Smith is leaving the team. Per the report, the departure had been in discussion for a while and that Smith will be pursuing other opportunities. Smith joined the Packers in [more]
NEW ORLEANS (AP) South Carolina State defensive back Zafir Kelly has spent this week at a downtown, high-rise hotel that has hosted events tied to the Super Bowl and NBA All-Star Game, mingling with NFL scouts in the evenings and preparing to play nationally televised game alongside NFL draft-eligible players who, like him, chose to attend a historically Black college. The inaugural Legacy Bowl, which kicks off on Saturday afternoon on NFL Network, will ''even the playing field for us,'' said Kelly.
What condition Raiders position is in ahead of free agency: Tight end
Yahoo Sports NBA writer Vince Goodwill and Yahoo Fantasy expert Andy Behrens deliver their squads from the 75th-anniversary NBA team — who wins this draft?
‘Pathetic move by Stafford, but is anyone really surprised?’
Were there issues between Tom Brady and Bruce Arians?
The main narrative around the 2022 NFL draft is it's not a strong QB class. But plenty of teams need one, and we suspect the demand is going to win out over supply.
"What's up Aaron?"
Former sideline reporter Michele Tafoya is said to be backing a politician whose organization aims to counter 'the prevailing narrative in popular culture that America is structured to undermine the lives of black Americans.'
A new report about Tom Brady's relationship with Bruce Arians suggests the quarterback may not be keen on returning to the Bucs if he comes out of retirement.
The Buccaneers had a chance to become the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since the 2004 Patriots. They would have had a better chance with Antonio Brown. Bucs receiver Mike Evans filled in some details on what prompted his former teammate’s meltdown during a victory over the Jets on Jan. 2. Evans [more]
Film review of the final play shows Burrow and Chase almost pulled off the miracle.
The Bengals cornerback, who was roasted by Chiefs players and others, offered a warning.
The Rock was brought in to pump up the crowd with a loud monologue at midfield in his WWE persona.
Football season might be over, but thanks to TikTok, the question is stoking plenty of discussion.
NFL fans also were incredulous about the omission of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
James reportedly had had enough of his U.S. teammate's ball-hogging leading up to the 2008 Games in Beijing.
Here is an update on the Steelers salary-cap situation.