James Jones lists his Top 10 players of 2021
NFL Network's James Jones re-ranks the Top 10 players of 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Colts claimed TE Kahale Warring off of waivers.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took the top spot on "The Top 100 Players of 2021" list, as voted by fellow NFL players.
Only one player was voted higher than Aaron Donald on this year's top 100 list.
#Bills players felt #BillsMafia vs. the #Packers even if it was just a preseason game:
Rookie Zach Wilson will almost certainly be the Jets’ Opening Day starter, but who's behind him on the depth chart is anybody’s guess.
There are still more than two weeks before the Robert Saleh/Zach Wilson Era begins, which feels like a lot of time now that the preseason is over. But it isn’t.
There's growing buzz about the Texans trading Deshaun Watson "in the coming days," and the Dolphins reportedly are one of two finalists.
A quick breakdown of the Packers' 19-0 loss to the Bills in the final preseason game of 2021.
Once again, Patrick Mahomes is bending physics to his will. The Vikings are the latest victims of this phenomenon.
So Rachel Nichols is done at ESPN, and this was an inevitable ending since that day in early July that the New York Times reported the contents of a year-old secretly recorded conversation between Nichols and an associate — one in which she attributed the color of Maria Taylor’s skin to Taylor snagging the NBA Finals studio host job that Nichols coveted.
The Packers were shutout by the BIlls in the preseason finale, but there were still four standouts from the contest.
Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich fears the worst with Ehlinger's knee injury.
The West Side Little League squad from Hamilton, Ohio, became the first team from the state to reach the LLWS championship game. Ohio will play Sunday against Michigan, which defeated Hawaii 2-1 in the other semifinal. Wearing his cap just slightly crooked, Oden stared straight though the South Dakota order, locating and mixing his pitches efficiently.
A trade could happen within the next week, according to reports.
The Steelers gave quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph the night off so they could get a good look at backups Dwayne Haskins and Josh Dobbs in Friday night’s preseason finale. It did not go well. Haskins started and played poorly, while Dobbs entered the game in the third quarter and got hurt. Steelers coach [more]
In an alternate reality, Cox could've been on Dallas' roster by the draft's second round. Now he has all the motivation along with talent. A look at his circumstances and backstory. | From @CDPiglet
NFL preseason might have its latest victim.
The umpires pretty clearly messed up a replay review, and a livid Bob Melvin was tossed from Saturday's game.
The goofiest quarterback competition of 2021 ended with Trevor Lawrence beating out Gardner Minshew, who notoriously said last month that he hasn’t moved his bowels in weeks because “No. 2 is not an option.” Minshew will now have a chance, in theory, to become something more than No. 2 in Philadelphia. The Jaguars are trading [more]
Two-time Paralympic medallist Hunter Woodhall and Olympic long jumper Tara Davis first met at track competition four years ago