Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger made very intentional choices last winter. Roethlisberger chose to return in hopes of avoiding having a blowout home playoff loss to Cleveland serve as the dismal period on a likely Hall of Fame career. The plan relied heavily on two things: that two years removed from right elbow surgery Roethlisberger would return to the form he showed in 2018 when he led the NFL in passing, and that Pittsburgh's defense would play well enough to buy first-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada time to figure things out.