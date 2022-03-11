James Jones: Chargers will win AFC West with Khalil Mack trade

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chicago Bears
    Chicago Bears
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Los Angeles Chargers
    Los Angeles Chargers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Khalil Mack
    Khalil Mack
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

NFL Network's James Jones says that the Los Angeles Chargers trading for outside linebacker Khalil Mack will help them win the AFC West in the 2022 NFL season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories