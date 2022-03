The Guardian

Wilson leaves Seattle in exchange for draft picks and playersRodgers appears to commit his long-term future to Green Bay Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers greet each other after a game in January 2020. Photograph: William Glasheen/USA Today Sports The NFL offseason got into full swing on Tuesday as reports appeared to confirm the futures of two of the league’s biggest stars. The first blockbuster report of the day was that Aaron Rodgers, whose future at the Green Bay Packers has been under questi