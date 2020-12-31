James Johnson, Martin Twins get into kerfuffle (video)

Mavericks forward James Johnson holds mythical status within the NBA for his black belt in karate, 20-0 kickboxing record and extensive MMA experience.

Cody Martin and Caleb Martin still wanted a piece of him.

Late in the Hornets’ rout of the Mavericks yesterday, Johnson cleared out Cody with an unnecessarily strong shoulder/push. When Cody confronted him, Johnson headbutted the Charlotte forward. Then, Caleb – Cody’s twin brother and teammate – got into the mix.

Johnson and Cody got ejected. Caleb received a technical foul.

