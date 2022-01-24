James Johnson with a dunk vs the Minnesota Timberwolves
James Johnson (Brooklyn Nets) with a dunk vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, 01/23/2022
Joe Harris underwent ankle surgery in November, and was initially going to miss between four and eight weeks recovering.
Grayson Allen called the controversial flagrant foul he committed on Alex Caruso an "unfortunate" basketball play in a message on his Discord channel.
The play didn't disappoint and neither did the reaction from the Warriors' bench.
Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan was still angry after the game about the foul on Caruso.
"I think if AD comes back healthy and is motivated, he takes that team to a different stratosphere."
What will the latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll possibly be on January 24? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Monday morning
Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson has knee soreness. He is out tonight vs Jazz. Late scratch. "Day to day," Kerr says. Surgically repaired knee. "Nothing too concerning. Just part of the cautiousness," Kerr says. Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater What's ...
The NBA announced Sunday it is suspending Grayson Allen one game for the flagrant foul that fractured Alex Caruso's right wrist.
General Manager Bob Myers explained the Warriors' thought process as the NBA trade deadline nears.
Steve Kerr opened up about why there seemed to be such an emotional reaction from the Warriors after a win over the lowly Rockets.
Jordan Poole's disposition is one factor sure to dictate Golden State's offensive production.
Luka Doncic had 37 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists and Kristaps Porzingis had 15 points, eight rebounds and a season-best six blocks as the Dallas Mavericks shut down the Memphis Grizzlies to win 104-91 on Sunday night. The Mavericks never trailed and led by as many as 22 points in winning for the 11th time in their last 13 games. “Everybody’s involved,” Doncic said of the Mavericks’ defense, which went into the game third in the NBA allowing 102.8 points per game.
Markkanen averaged 13.6 points a game and has shot 34.8% from 3 this season.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Bulls have expressed public and private outage to league office on Allen's Flagrant 2 foul on Friday night - coupled with his personal history of plays considered to be dirty. Billy Donovan said, "He had a history of this…it was ...
Earlier in the game, a frustrated Curry kicked a chair.
Grayson Allen will miss Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers after the NBA suspended him one game for his flagrant foul on Alex Caruso Friday night.
Christian Koloko had 19 points and 13 rebounds in No. 3 Arizona's blowout 96-71 victory over the California Golden Bears.
Warriors GM Bob Myers broke down how Jonathan Kuminga's rookie development differs from 2020 first-round pick James Wiseman.
The Wizards took their worst loss of the season on Sunday afternoon and they weren't happy about it afterwards.
Michigan Wolverines basketball game time, TV channel info, radio, score, live updates and analysis as they play Indiana Hoosiers