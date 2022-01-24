James Johnson with a dunk vs the Minnesota Timberwolves

Associated Press

Luka Doncic had 37 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists and Kristaps Porzingis had 15 points, eight rebounds and a season-best six blocks as the Dallas Mavericks shut down the Memphis Grizzlies to win 104-91 on Sunday night. The Mavericks never trailed and led by as many as 22 points in winning for the 11th time in their last 13 games. “Everybody’s involved,” Doncic said of the Mavericks’ defense, which went into the game third in the NBA allowing 102.8 points per game.