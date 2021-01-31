James Johnson with a buzzer beater vs the Phoenix Suns

Breaking News:

Matthew Stafford has been traded to Rams for Jared Goff, array of draft picks.

James Johnson (Dallas Mavericks) with a buzzer beater vs the Phoenix Suns, 01/30/2021

