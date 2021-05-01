James Hudson: What the Browns are getting in their 4th round pick

With the 110th selection in the 2021 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns have selected James Hudson, offensive tackle from Cincinnati. Please do not get on twitter, but turn on any game and then you will see why the Browns selected Hudson.

Getting Hudson this late in the draft is a steal and there is a huge drop off in offensive tackle talent after the Bearcat. Hudson is a former highly touted recruit who enrolled at Michigan, but decided to transfer Cincinnati for greener pastures.

I his one season starting for the Bearcats, Hudson was phenomenal and was a key reason for their success this season. His tape checks every physical box you could ask for with the ideal size, length and quick feet to play tackle, but his pro day told a different story and that is why he sits in the fourth round.

Hudson is a developmental prospect that may need a few years to smooth his rough edges, but if he can maximize his potential, Hudson can be a starter at left tackle.