James Houston's best plays vs. Bears Week 17
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston's best plays against the Chicago Bears in Week 17.
Raiders currently sit at 8 overall in the Draft with 6th overall in reach
A big reason for the Jets' difficulties this season was due to the lack of consistency coming out of the quarterback position.
A year ago, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was ready to become the head coach of the Vikings. This year, Harbaugh reported is ready to become the head coach of any NFL team that wants him. TheAthletic.com, citing “multiple sources” close to Harbaugh, reports that they expect Harbaugh to leave Michigan for the NFL, if he [more]
The NFL playoff picture is far from finalized. Here are the AFC and NFC clinching scenarios for Week 18.
In the program’s biggest bowl game in more than 80 years, Tulane pulled off an incredible comeback.
Where do the 49ers land in the latest NFL Power Rankings after outlasting the Las Vegas Raiders for a ninth straight win?
Tulane 46, USC 45: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic what happened, player of the game, and what it all means
Colts quarterback Nick Foles was knocked out of Sunday’s loss to the Giants when he suffered injured ribs on a hit by Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux celebrated the play by making snow angels on the field next to Foles, who remained on the ground and clearly appeared to be in pain as [more]
Moving the Chiefs-Raiders game to Saturday was an odd choice, writes The Star’s Sam McDowell. Here’s why the NFL might regret it.
Tulane scored 16 straight late points to upend USC in the Cotton Bowl
San Francisco, which started the season 3-4, now is one of three teams with a chance to securethe NFC's No. 1 playoff seed next week.
There's a lot to be decided in Week 18.
Brady and Mike Evans were the stars on Sunday. But Camarda played a strong supporting role with the division on the line.
There's one week left in the NFL regular season. That means more jobs will be opening up soon. Here are 17 names to know in the upcoming month.
Quarterback Brock Purdy aced another test on Sunday as the 49ers earned their ninth consecutive victory with a 37-34 win in overtime against the Raiders.
Chase Claypool boiled over during the Bears' blowout loss to the Lions. Justin Fields went right to him to calm him down. His message to the wide receiver showed impressive leadership for a second-year signal-caller.
Brock Purdy's rookie season wasn't supposed to unfold like it has. But he has been up for the challenge, thanks to his studious habits and guidance from 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese.
Three different Tigers threw touchdown passes in LSU football's dominant win over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.
After Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett led the team to a comeback win over the Ravens on Sunday night, coach Mike Tomlin said he loved what he saw. “I can’t say enough about our young QB,” Tomlin said. “He smiles in the face of it, he’s always ready to be that guy, in the moments [more]
After 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy led his team to a comeback win over the Raiders on Sunday, his teammates raved about his poise under pressure. San Francisco wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk said that there was never a moment’s doubt that Purdy was in command of the two-minute offense as he called audibles, told teammates [more]