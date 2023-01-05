James Houston wins Pepsi Rookie of the Week for Week 17

James Houston bagged three sacks in the Detroit Lions big win over the Chicago Bears in Week 17, including a strip-sack of QB Justin Fields that created a takeaway. Houston was rewarded for his fantastic game by earning the Pepsi Rookie of the Week for Week 17.

Houston, a sixth-round pick from Jackson State, took over the NFL rookie sack lead from teammate Aidan Hutchinson with his three-sack day. Hutchinson notched a half-sack and also picked off a pass in the win. No. 59 has proven to be a big problem for opposing offenses with eight sacks in six weeks.

He’s the second Lions defensive rookie to win the weekly honor this year. Hutchinson won in Week 11. Running back Jamaal Williams also won the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for his performance against the Bears.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire