James Houston nominated for Rookie of the Week for Week 12

One week ago, James Houston was stuck on the Detroit Lions practice squad. The sixth-round rookie from Jackson State had yet to play a single snap in the NFL.

Two sacks of Bills QB Josh Allen later, Houston has now played his way onto the Lions’ 53-man roster. He also earned a nomination for the Pepsi Rookie of the Week award for Week 12.

Houston played just five snaps against Buffalo but made them count with two sacks. The award is based on fan voting, so go vote for Houston here via the NFL.

If he wins, Houston is believed to be the first player elevated from a practice squad in that week to capture the honor.

