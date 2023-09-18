James Houston is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a fractured ankle

The Lions lost to the Seahawks on Sunday and they also lost edge rusher James Houston to an injury that is going to keep him out for a while.

NFL Media reports that Houston fractured his ankle during the 37-31 overtime loss to Seattle. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that Houston will be "out a little while" during his postgame press conference and the report pegs his recovery time at 6-8 weeks.

That likely means Houston will be placed on injured reserve in order to open up a roster spot for a player who is able to play right now.

Houston had one tackle on Sunday. He had eight sacks in seven games last season.