James Holzhauer has an offer for Tom Brady after QB's 'Jeopardy' dare originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Tom Brady apparently is willing to take more risks at his advanced age.

The New England Patriots quarterback came out of nowhere Monday night with a surprising promise: If reigning "Jeopardy!" champion James Holzhauer had his streak of 22 consecutive wins snapped on Monday's show, Brady would deviate from his notoriously strict diet.

If James loses on Jeopardy tonight I'll eat a strawberry on IG live tomorrow. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 20, 2019

Brady eating a strawberry is akin to you or I eating our least favorite food; he confirmed in an interview last year he hates the taste, texture and just about everything else about the fruit.

But Brady's confidence apparently was well-placed; Holzhauer racked up $89,229 to steamroll to his 23rd straight victory, bringing his total winnings to $1,780,237.

That meant disaster averted for Brady.

James doesn't lose and I don't eat strawberries... keep it moving. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 20, 2019

Holzauer is a sports bettor by trade, though, so he quickly caught wind of Brady's little stunt -- and asked the 41-year-old QB to up the ante.

Run it back on Tuesday's Jeopardy for a tomato? https://t.co/6j0TgN0zCk — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) May 21, 2019

Tomatoes fall in the dreaded "nightshade" category -- a big no-no in Brady's diet -- so this would be a bold risk indeed.

Then again, Holzhauer doesn't show any signs of slowing down; he needs roughly $700,000 to catch "Jeopardy!" legend Ken Jennings in all-time earnings despite winning just 23 contests compared to Jennings' 74.

Your move, Tom.

