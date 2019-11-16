James Holzhauer avenges loss, wins 'Jeopardy!' Tournament of Champions

James Holzhauer is a champion again. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

It’s not going to give him another chance at history, but “Jeopardy!” legend James Holzhauer was at least able to avenge his shocking loss and win $250,000 in the process in an episode that aired Friday.

Facing librarian Emma Boettcher — who ended his historic run earlier this year — in the two-day final of the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions, Holzhauer held on to a sizable lead to capture what will surely be the first of many “Jeopardy” special event titles.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

How Jeopardy James got back into the win column

The Las Vegas-based professional gambler grabbed a significant lead in Thursday’s episode, holding $49,326 to Boettcher’s $26,400 and the third contestant’s $1,800.

That lead would dwindle in Friday’s episode though, with Boettcher well within striking distance of Holzhauer if he failed to answer Final Jeopardy correctly.

The category of the decisive clue: “International disputes.” The answer: “A dispute over Etorofu, Habomai, Kunashiri & Shikotan has kept these 2 countries from ever signing a WWII peace treaty.”

All three contestants responded correctly with Russia and Japan, giving Holzhauer the win with $76,923 to Boettcher's $65,000. That gave Holzhauer the $250,000 grand prize, with Boettcher getting a respectable $100,000 for her challenge.

He did it! “JEOPARDY! James” Holzhauer took home the $250,000 grand prize in the Tournament of Champions. Watch the winning moment belowhttps://t.co/yZy5Ajmqrv pic.twitter.com/30CWcZMeLm — ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) November 16, 2019

Story continues

If anything, this proves Boettcher’s win over Holzhauer wasn’t a fluke. She really was the second-best player to hit the iconic show this year.

The tournament title will increase Holzhauer’s lifetime winnings to $2,712,219, putting him on his way to challenge Brad Rutter’s $4,688,436 and Ken Jennings’ $3,370,700 on the all-time total winnings leaderboard.

More from Yahoo Sports: