James Holzhauer: Browns are the worst team to bet on to win the Super Bowl

James Holzhauer, the man who dominated Jeopardy this year, also applies his brainpower to betting on sports. And he has a tip he’s willing to give away publicly heading into this football season: Don’t bet on the Browns to win the Super Bowl.

Holzhauer told Peter King for Football Morning in America that the Browns, whose odds have been listed in the 15-1 to 20-1 range, would be the worst team to bet on.

“I would say that the big thing to avoid is look away from the teams that have all the hype surrounding them. I can’t believe we live in a world where the Cleveland Browns are the most hyped team in the preseason. But I would say they’re probably the single worst bet to win the Super Bowl right now.”

To be clear, Holzhauer isn’t saying the Browns are the least-likely team to win the Super Bowl. He’s saying the Browns are the worst team to bet on, because their odds to win the Super Bowl have been produced by the hype surrounding the team during the offseason, and not by a rational look at their true chances of winning it all. If you place a wager on Cleveland, you are going against the advice of the smartest sports bettor in America.