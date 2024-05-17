James Harrison makes bold claim about Patriots cheating

Former Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots linebacker James Harrison made a bold claim this week, saying the Patriots cheated during his playing days.

Harrison got to see both sides of the equation, as he played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2002-2012. He played with the Cincinnati Bengals for one year in 2013 before rejoining the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2014-2017. He then went to New England for the final year of his career in 2017, recording two sacks and a forced fumble in one regular season appearance.

Despite his accusations, Harrison insisted that the Patriots organization was clean by the time he played in his final season.

“Hell yeah, they was cheating. What you mean? …They missed one blitz, man,” Harrison said, when appearing on “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward”. “…They wasn’t doing it. [when I got there]. If they was doing it, they must have stopped when I got there.”

James Harrison on if the Patriots were Cheating: “Hell Yea they was cheating.”#steelers 🎥@NotJustFootball pic.twitter.com/gIOZ4rp3KP — Matthew Luciow (@matthewluciow92) May 16, 2024

It is certainly interesting that Harrison would say something like this, given that he played for New England. But then again, it’s also a reminder that he was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers at heart.

