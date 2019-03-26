James Harrison and Aaron Donald weigh in on Rob Gronkowski's retirement originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

You knew immediately following Rob Gronkowski's announcement of his intention to retire on Sunday night, that the NFL media's speculation of a return would fester right up until he's no longer eligible to return. They didn't disappoint.

Add Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald to the ranks that believe a Rob Gronkowski return is not out of the question.

The defensive powerhouse reportedly told TMZ when asked about a Gronk comeback:

"I don't know [but] he's retired right now...Great player, had a great career. Won a couple of rings-one of the best to do it."

Aaron Donald faced off opposite Gronkowski in Super Bowl LIII back in February. The two were arguably the most talented players in the league at their position, with Donald wreaking havoc on opposing offensive lines, while Gronk was frequently downright uncoverable.

Meanwhile, former Gronkowski teammate and one time Patriot linebacker James Harrison weighed in on what it was like to play on the same team as him on FS1's "The Herd."

"He never really said anything...He wasn't really a talker out there, same thing at practice. Other than being goofy and playing around."

Given Gronk's goofy and playful demeanor, as alluded to by Harrison, it's hard to imagine him as being quiet.

Regardless of whether or not Gronkowski decides to return, which was heavily hinted at by his agent Drew Rosenhaus, the tight end will go down as one of, if not the best at his position in NFL history.

While the New England Patriots can polarize many fans, most are unanimous in their love for the former Patriots great.

