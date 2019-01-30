James Harden's unreal month put him in the same company as Wilt Chamberlain

Houston Rockets guard James Harden has been on a ridiculous scoring run in January. The 29-year-old dropped another 37 points in the team’s January finale against New Orleans. While the Rockets lost the game, Harden put himself in elite company with that performance.

[Ditch the pen and paper on football’s biggest day. Go digital with Squares Pick’em!]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Throughout the month of January, Harden averaged an incredible 43.6 points per game. That’s the most any player has averaged in a single month since Wilt Chamberlain averaged 45.8 points per game in March of 1963.

James Harden finishes January averaging 43.6 PPG. That's the most by any player since Wilt Chamberlain averaged 45.8 PPG in March of 1963. (via @EliasSports) #SCFacts pic.twitter.com/1uNJOMSqm3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 30, 2019





Trying to compare the two players isn’t exactly productive. Chamberlain and Harden are different players who played in different eras, and the game has changed drastically since 1963. Even if you wanted to compare some stats — like shooting percentage or shots attempted — you can’t. Those numbers weren’t tracked in 1963.

Perhaps surprisingly, those performances didn’t result in dominant winning percentages. Chamberlain’s San Francisco Warriors went just 5-6 while he went off in March. Harden’s Rockets were better, but not otherworldly, going 8-6 in January.

Story continues

Harden’s monthly stats may reset, but he still has some impressive streaks going. By putting up 37 points Tuesday, Harden has now scored at least 30 points in 24 straight games.

He’ll look to keep that streak alive when the Rockets take on the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

James Harden had a dominant month of January. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Report: Trump to make a play on Super Bowl Sunday

• Lonzo not interested in playing for Pelicans

• ‘Madden’ predicts winner of Super Bowl LIII

• Wetzel: Comics try, mostly fail, to make Bill Belichick laugh

