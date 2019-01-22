James Harden's streak enters Wilt territory, but Joel Embiid steals show in chippy 76ers win

James Harden continued his remarkable scoring streak on Monday against Philadelphia, but it was of little help to the Houston Rockets, who lost a chippy game dominated by 76ers big man Joel Embiid.

Harden tallied 37 points, notching his 20th straight game scoring 30 more more, which ties him with Wilt Chamberlain for the fourth-longest such streak in NBA history.

The three streaks at the top of that list? They also belong to Chamberlain, whose record of 65 consecutive games scoring 30 or more remains a distant goal for Harden.

Embiid outshines Harden despite another big night

But the night belonged to Embiid, who tallied 32 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks as the 76ers cruised to a 121-93 victory.

Joel Embiid and James Harden had some tense moments on Monday. (Getty)

Embiid, Harden get heated

The 76ers opened the game up in a tense second quarter that saw Embiid and Harden both hit with technical fouls after a collision on the perimeter. With 38.7 seconds remaining in the half, Embiid picked up a foul when he leaned in to guard a driving Harden, who fell to the floor.

Embiid declined to make an effort to get out of Harden’s way as he tried to stand up, and the two exchanged words, drawing the technical fouls.

Replay Review (Game Crew): player altercation in Q2 of #HOUatPHI. Ruling: Double technical foul assessed to Harden and Embiid. pic.twitter.com/MeiyKvgC6a — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) January 22, 2019





The half ended with Embiid chasing down Harden on a fast break to block his shot from behind. Embiid then stood over Harden, who had collapsed to the floor after being blocked.

The strong second quarter extended the Philadelphia lead to 65-50. The Sixers then outscored the Rockets 29-13 in the third quarter, putting the game in blowout territory and sending starters for both teams to the bench early in the fourth quarter.

