James Harden's antics are causing havoc for the Rockets as trade rumors loom

The James Harden situation in Houston is a mess originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

For those Sixers fans clamoring for a James Harden trade, it looks increasingly like The Beard's days in Houston are numbered. The Rockets guard has been going wild as of late, showcasing his frustrations with the franchise and culminating in a messy situation between the team and himself.

Reports surfaced from The Athletic's Shams Charania that Harden got into it with his teammates at practice, even throwing a basketball at rookie Jae'Sean Tate:

That feels out of character for the laid-back Harden, but the drama doesn't end there.

Following that practice incident, video came to light of Harden partying at a strip club, breaking the NBA's COVID-19 safety protocols:

To no one's surprise, the league isn't having it any of it:

That would really make for a wild Last Two Minute Report, huh?

Harden, without fail, took to Instagram to defend himself:

The onslaught doesn't stop there for the Rockets who may not even be able to field a whole team for their season opener tonight with COVID-19 issues:

The NBA season is just a day old and we're already in full-blown soap opera mode. I can't get enough of it.