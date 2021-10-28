James Harden, Warriors' rivals not getting bailed out by officials

Warriors rivals Harden, CP3 exposed by foul-baiting changes originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Many Warriors fans deservedly scoffed at the NBA's use of Steph Curry as the subject of its example of the officiating changes that would be enforced for the 2021-22 season, as there were far more egregious offenders to choose from.

It didn't necessarily help matters that those same offenders happen to be some of the most despised opposing players by Golden State's fan base.

Warriors fans, then, probably had a good laugh or two (or three) Wednesday night, and not because their team is 4-0 to start the season, though that surely helped. Rather, some of the players that should have been featured in the NBA's example -- namely James Harden, Chris Paul and Patrick Beverley -- provided further evidence as to why.

Not this year James. Love it. pic.twitter.com/Q2yCG5wVeI — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) October 27, 2021

"And no call of any sort. He just loses the ball out of bounds." pic.twitter.com/OvFgZWvjVR — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) October 28, 2021

CP's turn. Tries the dribble in front of a guy jogging down the court and loses it. pic.twitter.com/xaW1MeKl0H — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) October 28, 2021

not this year! Pat Bev goes for the bait, OFFENSIVE FOUL. FOH. pic.twitter.com/PgytCNYPJM — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 28, 2021

We'll see how long it lasts, but so far, the officiating changes are having the desired effect. I think I speak for just about everyone -- minus a few NBA stars -- when I say: Thank you!

