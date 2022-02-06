James Harden wants to stay in Brooklyn

After reports that suggested the Nets had relented and agreed to entertain offers for Harden from Philadelphia, Adrian Wojnarowski told ESPN’s NBA Countdown that James Harden has told Kevin Durant and Nets management that he wants to “be there,” meaning Brooklyn and “there’s a real good chance that’s the case” after the deadline.

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Giddey-to-Kenrich is like a modern Hollywood reboot of Collison-to-Harden – 11:03 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Kevin Durant wants James Harden to stay with Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/05/rep… – 9:08 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Simmons and Klutch = Pam and Jim (just getting up out of the situation)

Dwight, Michael and Andy = Nets, Sixers and Harden in a standoff pic.twitter.com/a7z68KcVhr – 8:38 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

On NBA Countdown, Woj said Kevin Durant wants James Harden to stay in Brooklyn. Also added that Durant wants everyone in Brooklyn as committed to winning a title as he is.

Woj said Harden continues to tell Durant and Nets management that he wants to be in Brooklyn. – 8:14 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Harden not frustrated with Irving as much as Nets in general nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/05/rep… – 7:00 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

James Harden and Nic Claxton are both listed as questionable for tomorrow with left hamstring tightness. – 6:21 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nets say James Harden (left hamstring tightness) and Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness) are both questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Nuggets. – 6:19 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness) and James Harden (left hamstring tightness) are both questionable for the #Nets tomorrow at the #Nuggets. #nba – 6:18 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Nets say James Harden (left hamstring tightness) is questionable to play Sunday at Denver. – 6:18 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Ramona Shelburne didn’t specify when Ben Simmons got vaccinated, but reported he had just a couple days before Shams reported the Nets were open to talks on a Simmons-Harden blockbuster.

Coincidence or no? – 5:47 PM

Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan

New story on @Jorge Sierra: I wrote about the benefits of a James Harden for Ben Simmons trade for both teams and what it could take from the Sixers to get a trade done now.

hoopshype.com/lists/james-ha… – 4:13 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

Whatever your plans are at 3 o’clock, drop them, & join me on @SportsRadioWIP!

-Harden coming to town?

-Maxey part of trade?

-Howie taking a good look at Malik Willis?

An expert on all matters GM, @Billy King at 4 o’clock. – 2:13 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

I looked for a bunch of the latest reports, rumors, and analysis on a Ben Simmons-James Harden blockbuster. Catch up all in one spot for free.

bit.ly/3HxxVtA – 1:57 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

If James Harden is truly there to be had before the deadline, how much is too much for the Sixers to trade for him?

phillyvoice.com/sixers-ben-sim… – 1:31 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: 76ers not eager to trade for James Harden before deadline nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/05/rep… – 1:00 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

In light of yesterday’s report on the Nets being open to offers for James Harden, we needed a small, elite team to help make sense of it all. Enter @Sam Amick and @John Hollinger to help make sense of it all. John and I let Amick’s California roots slide: theathletic.com/3113264?source… – 11:47 AM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

Making sense of the latest James Harden-Ben Simmons development, exploring the Kyrie Irving factor/power dynamics, and handicapping what might happen next, w/ @John Hollinger and @Alex Schiffer, at @TheAthletic

Might this Nets free-fall spark a deal?

theathletic.com/3113264?source… – 11:31 AM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Harden’s 32, Embiid’s 28 next month. If the Sixers and Nets do make a deal by the deadline, how big is Philly’s window including this postseason? – 10:19 AM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

New for @The Athletic – teamed up with our @Sam Amick and @Alex Schiffer to discuss the James Harden situation and what a deal with Philly might look like

theathletic.com/3113264/2022/0… – 8:57 AM

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

Despite their 7-game losing streak and the Harden-for-Simmons rumors, the Brooklyn #Nets remain the +300 favorites to win the #NBA championship. – 8:30 AM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

GAME THEORY PODCAST: @colehoops is here!

Blazers-Clippers trade! Harden-Simmons trade still have a shot to happen? Wizards and Lakers are a bit messy right now. Some thoughts on our favorite players to watch.

APPLE: https://t.co/hIOdTG6pmm

YouTube: https://t.co/VWdf5pN26j pic.twitter.com/ugwq1mnl3O – 7:35 AM

Woj also hinted that Durant wants more of a commitment going forward and apparently not just from Harden. He told Mike Greenberg “Here’s where Durant is on James Harden. I’m told that he believed they could win multiple titles with him, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. That’s why Kevin Durant pushed so hard to get Brooklyn to make that deal with Houston last year and he still believes that. -via NetsDaily / February 6, 2022

“Hey listen, trade deadline is Thursday. Kevin Durant is not telling the owner Joe Tsai, the general manager Sean Marks what he thinks they should do at the trade deadline – he’s letting them handle that, but he believes this: when he comes back from this injury, this knee injury, probably sometime after All-Star break in February, he wants a group there that is as committed as him to winning those titles. He absolutely wants to continue with James Harden, stay the course with him, and I think there’s still a real good chance that’s the case when we get past Thursday in the NBA with that 3 p.m. trade deadline.” Bottom line, per Woj: “I think (Kevin Durant) want absolutely wants to continue with James Harden, stay the course with him.” -via NetsDaily / February 6, 2022

Kevin O’Connor: My understanding is that, from Philadelphia’s standpoint, there’s no chance they give up Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle is unlikely in that deal, it would be more like an older player like a Danny Green. -via The Ringer / February 6, 2022