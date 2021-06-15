James Harden plans to play Game 5 vs. Bucks barring pre-game setback

James Harden with three fingers up vs. Celtics

Barring a setback during his pre-game routine, Nets star James Harden plans to play Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Brooklyn announced that Harden's status for the game has gone from doubtful to questionable now. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Harden worked through his hamstring ailment during shootaround and no problem was found with it. He'll do the same thing before the game to make sure he's good to go.



On Monday, Nets star James Harden was ruled out by Brooklyn, but was upgraded to doubtful Tuesday morning.



The Nets will, however, be without Kyrie Irving (ankle), who was ruled out on Monday.

If Harden does in fact play, the Nets won't have to be rely too much on Kevin Durant to carry the load as Brooklyn looks to take a 3-2 series lead.