James Harden | Train Like A Celeb

The NBA hasn't quite seen anything like James Harden before. No, that's not just because of his signature beard.

The Houston Rockets shooting guard is one of the most dominant players in the league, dropping points in torrents and racking up accolades. The Beard has been either runner-up (2014-15, 2016-17, 2018-19) or won (2017-18) the MVP award in four of the last five seasons, with a stylistic flair that few other athletes in any sport can match.

For the past four years, performance specialist Paul Fabritz has helped Harden to become the dominant, undeniable star player he is today. Fabritz's company, PJF Performance , also boasts other pro basketball standouts as clients, like Joel Embiid, Mo Bamba, and works with prospects ahead of the NBA combine to develop their vertical leaping ability.