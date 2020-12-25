James Harden as a Trail Blazer? Here's why it's a great idea... and why it isn't so great

Dwight Jaynes
·3 min read

James Harden as a Trail Blazer? Here's why it's a great idea... and why it's not originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

James Harden as a Portland Trail Blazer?

I’ve been thinking about it all afternoon, after hearing the Trail Blazers are on the list of teams that Harden would accept in a trade. I’ve been trying to understand the ramifications of a deal that would bring him to Portland.

I’m not going to go into what sort of package it would take from the Trail Blazers to make such a trade. I don’t think that really has much to do with the big question, which is, how would he fit in Portland? And is it worth a try?

First, the positives:

  • Harden is one of the most efficient offensive players of all time. He is the prototypical new-age statistical darling. He makes tough threes and can get to the basket. He can get his own shot. He can play long minutes. And when he wants to be, he’s a very good passer.

  • He is under contract through the 2022-23 season.

  • He is a full-fledged stat monster and superstar who is a six-time first-team all-NBA player who was once an MVP. He has led the league in scoring four times and traditionally leads it in three-point field goal attempts and makes. And also in free throws made and attempted

  • He is a unique player who is virtually unguardable by just one player.

And now, the negatives:

  • He has not distinguished himself in his attempts to get himself traded out of Houston -- reporting late to camp and reportedly out of shape, being caught without a mask in a club.

  • He has seemingly been tough on teammates. It doesn’t seem as if the likes of Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul enjoyed the Harden experience.

  • In the last few seasons, his turnovers have almost equaled his assists.

  • He is not known as a solid defender. Or even close to that.

  • He needs the ball in his hands a lot -- his usage rate is very high. Do you want to see the ball in Damian Lillard’s hands less frequently?

  • Would Lillard, whose personality and game seem in conflict with Harden's, be able to coexist with him?

  • Could Harden handle the slow-paced life in Portland? And if not, would this be a short-term tenure on this team?

I think that the first thing that has to happen is Lillard has to sign off on Harden coming aboard. If that’s the case, I’d be OK with it.

Harden is an incredibly talented player and might be Portland’s biggest chance yet of landing a legit superstar to play alongside Lillard.

And that offensive talent -- Hall of Fame worthy -- is hard to resist. In a pure basketball sense, the deal is a no-brainer for Portland, a franchise that may never be able to draft or sign a free agent as enormously talented as Harden.

General Manager Neil Olshey has known Harden since his high school days. There is a solid relationship there. And I would expect the Trail Blazers would have interest if a deal can be worked out.

Houston’s asking price is said to be high, but you would expect it to be. They would be giving up their only franchise player. And the Rockets have leverage because they don’t have to trade him -- they have his rights for next season, too.

But if I’m the Trail Blazers, I’m talking to the Rockets.

A combination of Harden and Lillard with a solid group of role players would be a very competitive team.

And it would be a very big roll of the dice that would be a grand experiment the likes of which this franchise has never seen.

 

Latest Stories

  • Katie McCabe claims Dubai beach photograph was taken during business trip

    Arsenal Women will remind Katie McCabe of her responsibilities on social media, after she posted images from a beach in Dubai on Monday, on a trip which Telegraph Sport understands she has claimed was made for ‘business' reasons. McCabe has told the club that her journey to the United Arab Emirates, which came after the introduction of a travel ban for Tier 4 residents in London, was for a business meeting with her agent, sources have told Telegraph Sport. The Republic of Ireland international played for Arsenal on Sunday in their 4-0 win over Everton in the Women’s Super League. In his post-match press conference after that game, Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro stressed the importance of everybody at the club being professional and “following the Government guidelines”, which prohibit travel outside of a tier 4 area except for work. McCabe’s Instagram story on Monday, which appeared to show her on a beach adjacent to Dubai’s iconic Burj Al Arab, is understood to have disappointed club officials because it did not make clear that the journey had anything to do with work. Players and staff at other London-based clubs have told Telegraph Sport the post was disrespectful to the many foreign WSL players living in Tier 4 areas who have cancelled their pre-planned trips home to see their loved ones at Christmas, because of the restrictions.

  • How 49ers' addition of Josh Rosen might impact Patriots' QB search

    Just two years after being taken 10th in the NFL Draft, Josh Rosen is now onto his third NFL team, but why wasn't it the Patriots? And how could his signing with the Niners impact the Pats? Tom E. Curran takes a closer look.

  • Charles Barkley's Reaction To Kevin Durant's 1-Word Answer Wins NBA's Opening Night

    The TNT commentator milked laughs out of his awkward postgame interview with the Brooklyn Nets star.

  • NBA players who got waived on Christmas

    It was not a merry Christmas in the household of these players. The NBA can be a brutal business like that.

  • How ex-Celtic Gordon Hayward fared in his Hornets debut

    Gordon Hayward played his first regular-season game as a Charlotte Hornet on Wednesday night. Here's how the former Celtic performed.

  • News: Kellen leaving Cowboys for Boise? Elliott’s calf ‘way better’

    Despite the Eagles coming to town and a playoff berth still mathematically possible, some eyes have already turned to next year. Specifically, to the Cowboys coaching staff. One current coordinator is being linked to a job opening at his collegiate ...

  • NFL draft top-5 snapshot: There's a new QB2 following dramatic draft order shakeup

    What a dramatic turn of events this past week with the 2021 NFL draft order.

  • JuJu Smith-Schuster gets into social media spat after Bengals dancing controversy

    The Steelers star didn't appreciate being mocked by a Niners rookie.

  • Daily Fantasy Football Week 16 expert cheat sheet

    Our Yahoo Fantasy Football experts reveal their most optimal lineups for Week 16.

  • Rookie Report: James Wiseman lives up to the hype in NBA debut vs. Nets

    In his NBA debut with the Golden State Warriors, James Wiseman impressed with 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field against the Brooklyn Nets.

  • NFL WEEK 16: Our official predictions for who wins this weekend

    With just two weeks left in the NFL regular season, we're backing the Ravens and Chiefs to both win big over lesser opponents.

  • Kyle Shanahan: It’s exciting Josh Rosen chose to join the 49ers

    The 49ers have been hit particularly hard by injuries this season, but perhaps a silver lining will be getting Josh Rosen. San Francisco signed the 2018 No. 10 overall pick off the Buccaneers’ practice squad this week to serve as C.J. Beathard‘s backup. At this point, it’s unlikely Jimmy Garoppolo will return from his high [more]

  • John Edrich: England cricket great dies aged 83

    John Edrich, the former England and Surrey opener who played 77 Tests for his country, has died aged 83. Edrich made his Test debut against West Indies in 1963 and played his last against the same opposition 13 years later, scoring 5138 runs and 12 hundreds in between. Ian Botham led the tributes, describing him as a 'wonderful man who I was lucky enough to spend some quality time with'. Edrich was a courageous opener who took plenty of blows in his career. He was forced to retire hurt against South Africa in 1965 having been hit on the head by a Peter Pollock delivery at Lord's and 10 years later suffered two broken ribs after being struck by Dennis Lillee during the 1974/75 Ashes. But he saved his best for the biggest stage, scoring seven hundreds against Australia and averaging more than 55 down under. His 648 runs at an average of 72 helped England to a 2-0 series win in Australia in 1970/71. Sir Geoffrey Boycott, who also starred on that tour, picked Edrich in his best England-Australia XI in series he had played in. "John had one of the greatest temperaments I have ever seen: he could play and miss and it wouldn’t bother him one jot. As with Herbert Sutcliffe, it was impossible to fluster him," he wrote in 2010.

  • Here's what Chase Young has been emphasizing to Dwayne Haskins this week

    Every Washington player who spoke to the media this week was asked for their thoughts on Dwayne Haskins situation. On Thursday, Chase Young had the chance to offer up his thoughts.

  • Pelicans vs. Raptors recap: The good, the bad and the Lonzo Ball

    The Pelicans made a second-half comeback to win on the road on opening night.

  • James Harden’s latest trade list: Nets, 76ers, Heat, Bucks, Celtics, Blazers

    Harden has added Boston and Portland to his growing list of teams that he would be satisfied with a trade to, according to The Athletic.

  • If you’re in the red, you’ll get Colts vs. Steelers on TV

    Broadcast map for Week 16.

  • Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Who will be the title game heroes of Week 16?

    With fantasy championships on the line, who will be the surprise stars to help bring home one last win? Our analysts make their Week 16 predictions.

  • Next Tagovailoa up — How Tua's younger brother Taulia moved from offensive line to QB1

    Taulia Tagovailoa grew up as a center for his brother before realizing that he too wanted to be a quarterback. Now, he's made a name for himself as Maryland's signal-caller in the Big Ten.

  • Cowboys, Eagles meet in altered states, close to elimination

    The preseason favorites in the NFC East are set to meet in Week 16 without their franchise quarterbacks starting and with their playoff hopes in the hands of a team that didn't figure to be in the running this late. Believe it or not, the pandemic has nothing to do with Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles visiting Andy Dalton and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday with everybody from both teams probably wondering what's happening in a game that kicks off 20 minutes earlier in Washington. Philadelphia (4-9-1) benched Carson Wentz three games ago, and Hurts won his first career start before another solid showing by the rookie in a 33-26 loss to Arizona pushed the defending NFC East champion to the brink of elimination.