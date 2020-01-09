James Harden and Trae Young combine to make triple-double history

James Harden and Trae Young both shouldered the load for their teams on Wednesday. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Two of the NBA’s best box score-stuffers combined to make history on Wednesday, as James Harden and Trae Young both posted 40-point triple doubles in the Houston Rockets’ win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Harden continued his historic scoring season with 41 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, while the sophomore Young went a step further, going off for 43, 13 and 10 in each stat.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It is reportedly the first time in NBA history a single game included two 40-point triple-doubles.

James Harden picked up his 15th 40-point triple-double (2nd-most in NBA history) and Trae Young had the first 40-point triple-double in Hawks history.



According to @EliasSports, tonight marks the first time with two 40-point triple-doubles in the same game in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/gfcXd4h8xS — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 9, 2020

Neither player was what you would call efficient in the game, though. The two combined for 20-of-64 shooting from the field, and Harden tied a season high with eight turnovers. The two were at least efficient from the foul line, combining for 35-of-41 shooting.

Four of those free throws from Harden were what ended up sealing the game, stretching the Rockets’ lead as the Hawks started following once down by three with 18 seconds left.

More from Yahoo Sports: