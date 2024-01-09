James Harden scores and draws the foul

Which teams will be changing quarterbacks this offseason?
Corum scored two touchdowns and anchored a Michigan rushing attack that tallied 303 yards on the ground.
The Saints just added a new, bitter chapter to their rivalry with the Falcons.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Wink Martindale was the Giants defensive coordinator for two seasons
It's the fourth title game matchup of undefeated teams in the four-team playoff era.
TCU had the ball up by 2 when officials stopped play to go to the monitor.
The NFL Draft order is starting to take shape.
The Bills were on the ropes, and then got a season-defining play.
Not even flopping is working for the Eagles in the first half of a division game against the Giants.
After a rocky first few games while he worked his way into game shape and head coach Tyronn Lue worked out the kinks in L.A.’s rotation, Harden has helped remake the Clippers.
C.J. Stroud came up big yet again for the Texans.
The Colts and Texans are playing a true postseason eliminator.
Salter entered the transfer portal after Liberty's Fiesta Bowl loss to Oregon.
Today's edition includes the NFL playoff picture entering Week 18, North America's newest professional sports league, the nerdiest title game yet, and more.
Either LeBron or Giannis has led All-Star voting in seven of the past eight years.
The Yahoo Fantasy Football crew reveals the players they're dying to draft in 2024 from the second round forward.
Jason Fitz is joined by friend of the show Mike Golic Jr. to give their spiciest predictions for the offseason and the 2024 NFL Draft. The dynamic duo give their wildest predictions for the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick, the Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, the future of the Kelce brothers, Ryan Tannehill and Russell Wilson and the quarterbacks and receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft. Later, Fitz is joined by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to dive into what to expect from Week 18 of NFL action. The two start off by discussing Matt Eberflus and Bill Belichick and their futures with their respective teams before going back and forth on who deserves the playoffs more in the NFC and AFC playoff races and how we often cover Week 18 incorrectly.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The hosts kick things off with the officiating crisis around the NFL following the disastrous outcome of Saturday's game featuring the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, as Jori weighs in on how league sources feel about the current crisis, and what they believe needs to be changed. The trio go through some possible solutions for the problem and what it would take NFL ownership to fix it. Charles wrote a piece on the Dallas Cowboys and how they've benefitted from some good fortune this year, and the hosts discuss whether or not the Cowboys can be trusted to finally win playoff games – even with home field advantage. Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon insisted the team is sticking with Kyler Murray as their quarterback next year – is this a smokescreen or is he telling the truth? Charles is inclined to believe him and believes the Cardinals are moving in the right direction. They are set up very well in the draft this year if they don't take a quarterback. Finally, the college football National Championship game could have huge implications for the 2024 NFL Draft, as the better player in this game between Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy could end up deciding who is the fourth quarterback off the board in the upcoming draft.
The next iteration of the College Football Playoff is coming, but it will only last two years. So what would we like to see in 2026?