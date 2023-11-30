James Harden scores and draws the foul

It's always a good time to make a trade. Here are five players who are slam dunks to either dish out or bring in to your team.
The Clippers were outscored by 15 points with Harden on the floor.
Jake Fischer & Dan Devine speak about James Harden's illuminating first comments as a Clipper, the start of the NBA In-Season Tournament, Victor Wembanyama's first week and more.
Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook all have Southern California origins.
Vincent Goodwill sits down with Jake Fischer to react to the news of a blockbuster trade that sends James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Los Angeles Clippers.
James, a 6-foot-4 guard, has had an interesting path back to Sierra Canyon after leaving the program in June.
The Blue Devils suffered their second loss of the season.
In addition to Frank Reich, the Panthers fired QB coach Josh McCown, too.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes of the Frank Reich firing as they attempt to get to the root of the issues that have been plaguing the Panthers over the last few years. The trio discuss what led to Reich not making it through his first season, Bryce Young's future and how the Panthers plan to build around their young quarterback and how owner David Tepper needs to adjust his leadership style for the sake of the organization. Later, Fitz, Charles and Jori react to the breaking news that Aaron Rodgers has been designated to return to practice and cleared for "functional football activity." After expressing disbelief at how quickly Rodgers has recovered, the trio analyze why Rodgers is attempting to make this daring comeback and what has to go right for the Jets this season to make this work. The hosts finish off the show by discussing LB Shaq Leonard, his confusing release and some potential landing spots.
Our rush to label teams expensive failures misses the fact that spending on star players is still the best way for a team to achieve relevance and glory.
An average of over 19 million watched the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes for a third straight season.
The Jets opened the 21-day practice window for Rodgers on Wednesday, which might further signal his intentions with regard to the franchise and the people running it.
Donald will be the first repeat European captain since Bernard Gallacher led three consecutive teams from 1991-1995.
Jorge Martin focuses on running backs seeing a resurgence in their production as the fantasy playoffs approach.
Charles McDonald wraps up November with a look at Eagles-49ers, a message for the Panthers' team owner, and ... wow, Patriot, just wow.
Jackson has been suspended a total of six games, ejected twice and fined $89,670 for illegal hits this season.
The Wolverines are in the playoff with a Big Ten title game win over Iowa.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!
The injury to the All-Pro running back is a blow to a Colts team fighting for a playoff berth.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!