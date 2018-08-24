James Harden says adding Carmelo Anthony to Rockets is ‘going to be easy’

The Houston Rockets seem infinitely confident that adding Carmelo Anthony to their roster for the upcoming season will be a net positive. James Harden has said as much already, and PJ Tucker chimed in this week to add his two cents.

Harden has recently doubled down on his opinion of Anthony on the Rockets, touching on the subject during a recent interview in The Players’ Tribune.

During the interview, Harden said that he felt that integrating Anthony was going to be easy.

Via Twitter:

When you got two high IQ guys who are unselfish and know the game of basketball it’s easy. This year, coming off an MVP season, now you got to add Carmelo Anthony, it’s going to be easy. The transition is easy. When you got that many talented, high IQ guys around who love to communicate and love to figure things out the job is easy.

“When you got that many high IQ guys around, who love to communicate and loves to figure things out, the job is easy.”@JHarden13 knows the combination of @CP3, @carmeloanthony and himself will be dangerous from the tip. pic.twitter.com/en3PqmuXBm — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) August 23, 2018





Harden went on to say that he felt as though communication was the key for him and Chris Paul last season and that they will rely on that skill set to be able to emulsify Anthony into the team this coming year.

At this juncture, whether adding Anthony to Houston’s roster will be of benefit to them is anyone’s guess. It is still August after all, and we will need to wait until April before we can make a real judgment on this triumvirate.