James Harden and Russell Westbrook on the Great Houston Rockets Experiment

Russell Westbrook and I used to have fashion beef. On the great Fashion Feud Intense-O-Meter, our beef sits somewhere between Yves Saint Laurent versus Tom Ford and Dwayne Johnson versus shirts with sleeves. Which is to say it wasn't that serious. But here's what happened: Six or so years ago, when a certain stylist who works with NBA players claimed on Instagram that a client of hers was being copied by other players, I chimed in. The post was ridiculous. (She was taking credit for pink pants, among other things.) But she was a friend, and as one does with friends, I made fun of her. Russell saw my comment and, for whatever reason, thought I was making fun of him. In other words, it was a misunderstanding. After years of back-and-forth through publicists and agents—and several awkward run-ins at Fashion Week events—we buried the hatchet. I asked him about it in December, before James Harden met us at the most generic hotel banquet hall Houston had to offer, and Russ went postgame-interview mode on me. “You're passionate about something, I'm passionate about something,” Russell said. “And that's fashion. So if you like it, you're going to have a strong point of view, just like I'm going to have a strong point of view.”

This indiscriminate intensity explains why Russell Westbrook should be beloved, protected, and celebrated by every true sports fan. (He isn't. More on that later.) Watching Russ play is like watching a kid who just discovered his superpowers. It's as if a radioactive spider bit him a few hours ago and he can't quite control the new muscles fully, but holy shit—did you just see that backflip?! Last summer, in what was the most entertaining shuffling of free agents since Chappelle's Show's Racial Draft, the superhero rejoined forces with arguably the greatest scorer to ever play the game. (As I write this piece, James Harden is averaging almost 40 points a game. And yet, Vegas gave the Rockets only 14-to-1 odds to win the Finals.)

Part of what the doubters were reacting to is that as NBA players become more empowered to choose where they play, more superteams are going to fail. Like the stacked '18-'19 Warriors, who fell to the Raptors. Another thing that sports outlets and barbershops across America are reacting to is how unorthodox both players are, especially James Harden. A few seasons ago, they debated whether his step-back was a travel or not. Now it's a move just like any other that players are incorporating into their games. Still, can a team actually win a championship with a point guard as unpredictable as Russ and a shooting guard who averages 700 dribbles a game? As they teeter between third and sixth in the Western Conference, we won't know the answer until the playoffs.

But Russell Westbrook and James Harden, who've been friends since they were children playing AAU ball in Los Angeles, couldn't be more confident. About everything. At the top of that list are the unabashed fashion choices: madras robes, safety vests, distressed shirts that reveal under-cleavage…and that's just Russell, who was one of the first players to turn tunnel walks into fashionable moments. James Harden has quickly earned his place as one of the most fearlessly stylish athletes of all time, one snakeskin two-piece at a time. When I asked them if they've ever regretted an outfit they've worn, they battled over who could say no faster. The sartorial spectacle currently known as the Houston Rockets is almost as fun as watching them play.

The day after our interview, I would watch the Rockets beat the San Antonio Spurs by two points at home. They overcame a 25-point deficit, the largest comeback in franchise history. James basically played awful the first half. But points for James Harden are inevitable, and he finished with 28. Russell carried the team through Harden's bummy first half and ended with 31. On one possession, while the Rockets were pushing to take control, Russell exploded from baseline to baseline—a trademark of his game. As he screamed, each vein in his body puffing up enough that the folks in the nosebleed seats could see them, I had two thoughts: Thank the fashion gods the beef is over. And thank the basketball gods this wild experiment is happening.

GQ: What is the first memory that you have of each other?

Russell Westbrook: We grew up in the Boys & Girls Club. But obviously, being in L.A., playing around the same circuit, me and James played in the same league. It was like an All-American joint. James was a little chubby left-handed dude. [laughs]



Who was better then?

Westbrook: James for sure. He's always been very, very talented. And he was younger than I was.



James Harden: I was.

How much money do you think James spends on clothes a year?

Westbrook: I would say…$500K. Half a mil. Minimum.



Harden: I bet Russ spends $300K to $350K.

James, you're someone who knows Russ well; what's something you hear about him often that's a misconception?

Harden: Um, that he's crazy. I think people just see the passion that he plays with on the court and then think that that's who he is off the court as well. But he's a pretty chill, cool guy. He's very family-oriented and has a tight group of friends that he's known since high school. He don't do all the extra nonsense. I think that's why we relate so much.



Westbrook: I always give the example: When you go to work, you're in a different mode, right? Doesn't mean that's how I am all the time. You can't assume that I'm this intense guy. But it doesn't bother me, because I know who I am.

Do you think that people have an accurate perception of you?

Westbrook: No way. I've been many places all around the world, or sitting with different business owners or fashion designers, and they're always like, “Oh, I didn't know that you were [Russell Westbrook].”



What do you think is the biggest misconception about James?

Westbrook: I think it has to do with the way he plays, and if it's beneficial for people around him. I know his intentions and understand his game. Like if you're able to score and do what you want at will, then you should be able to do it. You know what I'm saying? If you ask other basketball players, they'd be like, “Well, we can't guard him.” So that's why we [let him play the way he does].



“We haven't had a full roster yet. Which is scary, you know? That's the most exciting thing.” —James Harden

Is this season more fun than the previous seasons?

Westbrook: I wouldn't say that—because for me, personally, my main objective is always to have fun. And to compete. But I think when you're able to play and reunite with a friend or brother, then a different light switch clicks on. And I think that's the moment that I'm in now. And being able to embrace and enjoy this moment, especially while we're both young and competing at a high level in our prime and able to play for a championship. I think that's the ultimate experience for me.



How do you guys feel about this experiment on this day? What's your progress report?

Harden: Obviously we want to win every game, but we had to deal with so much adversity early in the season. You know, just like random stuff too. Clint [Capela] missing games, and Eric Gordon being out. You know he wasn't healthy to start the season off. We haven't had a full roster yet. Which is scary, you know? I think that's the most exciting thing about it.



Obviously you two have dialed in your style. Do either of you guys regret your draft suits?

Westbrook: Nah.



Harden: Mine was fire. I'm not gonna lie. [laughs]

Westbrook: What did you have on?

Harden: Bow-tie swag.

Westbrook: You definitely wore a bow tie all the time. I don't regret mine. I think I should've changed, like, my shirt. It was baggy, man.

Harden: Baggy!

You both have been to Fashion Week several times. And work with designers on projects and have relationships with them. What was the biggest growing pain of breaking into the fashion industry?

Westbrook: For me it was being comfortable sitting at a dinner without assuming that these designers or editors know who you are or know what you do. You know what I'm saying? I'm thinking that's the biggest thing. And as athletes, once you bridge that gap and these editors keep seeing you over and over again, then they're like, “Okay, now I know.…”



Harden: Not even just to be cocky or anything, but we're not regular athletes. Usually if we're sitting at a table, we're like “the ones” that everyone talks about. But when we went to fashion dinners at first? And we're not “the ones”? [laughs] It humbles you.

Westbrook: We ain't the ones.

Harden: They'll ask, “What team do you play for?” And then I'm reminded: You don't know who I am. “Well, my name is James Harden, and…”

Do you like that experience? Not being “the one” temporarily?

Westbrook: I love it.



Harden: Love it.

What about it do you love?

Westbrook: When I first started in fashion, it definitely was new. I think it was a good experience just to understand like, okay, you're in a different space now. We're always in a position where we gotta talk about what we do and why we do it.



Harden: Facts.

So just to fact-check the popular narrative, Russell's journey to Houston started with a phone call from you, James. He said he was interested, and then the Rockets front office made it happen.

Harden: That simple.



If the goal was for you guys to play together again, did you ever discuss James going back to OKC?

Westbrook: Discuss James coming to OKC?



Yeah.

Westbrook: Oh, nah! [laughs] No, that wasn't a thought.



Harden: It's impossible.

It's impossible?

Harden: It's impossible.



Why?

Westbrook: I never thought about that until now. [laughs]



Harden: I just felt like he gave, what, 12 amazing years. We've all seen Russ grow as a player. I just felt like it was time for a change. And I think everybody just needed it.

If OKC doesn't trade you in 2012, James, would y'all have a chip by now?

Harden: Man, hell yeah!



Westbrook: That's easy.

Harden: I was there for three seasons. Every team that we lost to won the chip.

Westbrook: Every time.

Harden: My third year we lost in the Finals. And we just came off USA Basketball, won a gold medal. It was destined. But shit happens.

“For me, in a game, I can lose it in a second. But he just kind of goes with the flow.” —Russell Westbrook

What does a player owe to a city?

Westbrook: Oh, I don't think he owes nothing. I think that as a player and as an athlete, obviously you go there, you lay it all on the line for your teammates, staff, organization, the fans, and that's it. There may be many reasons behind [a player leaving]. Whether it's for his family—for his well-being, mentally. I think a lot of people don't think about that. A bunch of things go into the determining factor that's way more important in life than you just hooping. You know what I'm saying? You're only going to hoop for a short period of time in your life, and after that you gotta be able to be safe. You gotta be able to have a family, something to fall back on.



Harden: You gotta live a normal life. I don't think people ever sit down and completely try to understand what an athlete goes through every single day. Not just his job, but like as a normal human being. People whose families have issues and maybe their kids are sick.

There's this mentality toward athletes that they're feeling-less. But recently athletes have been speaking out more. Would you say that you two are sensitive?

Harden: I wouldn't say I'm sensitive.



Westbrook: No, I would say that I have emotions. I believe mental health is a huge aspect of that. And I think people now talk about it more and express it. People are able to express it. Some people are not able to, but I do think it's a huge part. Even the top athletes, whether it's [Kevin] Love or DeMar [DeRozan].

Do either of you go to therapy?

Westbrook: My wife is a therapist. So by law of association…yeah, yeah. I understand a lot about mental health because that's what she does.



James, have you ever been to therapy?

Harden: Nah.



Would you go to therapy?

Harden: If I needed to. [laughs]



Westbrook: He need to now! James knows his comfort zone.

Harden: You can't get me out of my little box.

Westbrook: Exactly. Exactly.

Harden: No matter how crazy you act or what you say, no matter who it is, I'm in my box.

Westbrook: For me, in a game, I can lose it in a second. But him, in a game, somebody may push or foul him hard, he just kind of like goes with the flow. To me that's a prime example of how you can't get him outside of his box. If you do some shit like that to me, then I may…react. [laughs]

Harden: I think that's just me as a person. I let everybody else talk all that, do all that, all that crazy nonsense.

Were you like that as a kid?

Harden: Yeah, I've always been like that.



Another thing you guys shared was a relationship with the late, great Nipsey Hussle. Where were you when you heard the news of his passing?

Westbrook: Hearing the news, James was one of the first calls I made. There was no hesitation about it because we understand his impact, what he was doing and why. We understand who he was. It wasn't no fluff. Now the rest of the world understands.



Harden: A couple days before he passed, I had rented a house in L.A., and he pulled up by himself—no security, no nothing. Beats [by Dre] set a whole dinner up. They came and cooked at the house, and we were talking. He had a deal with a casino.

Westbrook: Yep, in Vegas.

Harden: He wanted to do a Marathon sports agency. [The Marathon was Hussle's multifaceted company, which sought to uplift the local L.A. community.] So me, him, and [James's manager] Zo and all the homies, we were just talking about it. We just had an in-depth conversation, smoking a cigar in the back, just chopping it up about how big we can make this. And then one day I'm sitting back in Vegas, and I get the phone call, and I'm like, “It's impossible.”

Westbrook: It's impossible. Like, Nipsey Hussle?

Harden: I still want to figure out how to make [the agency] happen. Like, that's one of my goals.

Define success for the Harden-Westbrook Rockets era.

Westbrook: For me and James, it's about one thing: the championship. Individually we've accomplished more than anybody else. I think for us, there's only going to be one thing that puts us in the conversation [with the greats].



What pieces, if any, are y'all missing before you can win a championship?

Harden: We got everything.



Westbrook: Yeah, we're good.

Harden: We haven't been healthy yet, but we're confident that once we get healthy and we put it together, it's going to be pretty tough to beat us. Individually we've accomplished so much, broken so many records that are going to last forever. We're not worried about the individual accomplishments. We want to do whatever it takes to win games. You know what I'm saying? Not necessarily me throwing 40 up or him getting a triple-double. Like, shit, that don't matter. But right now we got so many guys that are out that we gotta pick up the slack. And once we get a full roster, we don't have to do as much.

“That's what homies do, you talk about everything.” —Russell Westbrook

What do you think of the criticism that your style of play limits your team's productivity?

Harden: So you look at Shaquille O'Neal, Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan…they ISO'd, right? Tim Duncan and Shaq were big men, so they ISO'd in the post. It's the same thing as ISO'ing on the wing. The object is to draw a double team, create an opportunity for your teammates, and get them an open shot. Well, my ISO's at the top of the floor. And now we get double teams, triple teams. And all different types of defenses to be able to try to guard us. Well, it's the same thing. We're at the top of the floor for the ISO, and I get a double team and I swing it, we get an open shot. When Tim Duncan posted up, they double-teamed him, he kicked it out, swing, open three to his teammate. “Oh, that's good offense.” Well, it's the same thing.



What about Russell's intensity, which often is met with a similar criticism?

Harden: You can't match the passion that he plays with. You can't name another person who can match it. You know what I'm saying? That's what makes him who he is.



Russ is a family man. Three beautiful kids and a wife. Do you ever ask him for relationship advice?

Harden: Yeah, we talk about everything.



Westbrook: That's what homies do, you talk about everything.

Does he give good relationship advice?

Harden: Sometimes. [laughs] Like 80 percent of the time.



Eighty percent is actually a pretty high shooting percentage.

Westbrook: Yeah, that's solid.



Harden: That 20 percent is way out there, though. It's wild! [laughs]

In a GQ video recorded a few months ago, James said that only a handful of players deserved their own signature sneaker. Do you agree with that, Russ?

Westbrook: I would say about the same. Four or five.



What does that player need to be to earn a signature sneaker?

Harden: The whole package.



Westbrook: You can't just be one-dimensional. I didn't deserve a signature shoe for a while, because I didn't earn it. But I've earned my way, and now I have my own. I'm realistic when it pertains to that. Some players just get a shoe. Like James said: You gotta have the package. The fan base. Your play gotta speak, obviously. Outside of basketball, whatever else you got going on. You gotta be “that guy” to be able to have a shoe. Because nowadays everybody got a shoe. [laughs]

Both of you guys wear outrageous outfits to games. Sometimes you play great, sometimes you don't. But no matter what, you have to wear that same outfit to answer questions after the game. Do you ever wish you wore something more chill after a bad game?

Harden: Nah.



Westbrook: Nah, you gotta own it. That's why if you're doing something for other people, then you'll put something else on. But if you're being true to yourself, you'd be like, “I'm going to put my shit back on and I'm going to stand up.”

Harden: And I'ma answer the questions like a boss. You gotta keep that same energy when you lose as when you win. You gotta be able to own up to your mistakes when you lose, and when they're giving you praise and giving you credit, you gotta be able to “All right, well…” [shrugs] That's the profession we live in.

Love it or hate it, no one can argue with the fact that you both play the game in a style we've never seen before. I think the newness of it is another reason people are critical.

Westbrook: That's the world we live in. Anytime there's something new, people don't know how to react.



Harden: And then social media is worse than TV. You have people saying, “I saw that on social media. Okay, that must be true.” Well, it's not true, just because somebody on TV is saying it. And I'm not going to sit here and argue with him or argue with a fan or argue with anybody else about that. That's why I told you that I stay in my box.

Having a close friend on the roster must help that too.

Harden: He always tells me the real and then vice versa.



Mark Anthony Green is GQ 's special projects editor.

A version of this story originally appeared in the March 2020 issue with the title “2 Dope Boyz.”

