James Harden reaches 'another level' with NBA's best 30-point streak in two years

Mike D'Antoni feels James Harden has reached a level not seen before after the reigning MVP led the Houston Rockets to a Christmas Day win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Harden's 41 points ensured the Rockets won 113-109 at home to give the Thunder (21-12) a second consecutive narrow defeat, in what was one of the NBA's five marquee festive fixtures.

The 29-year-old has now scored at least 30 points in seven straight matches, the first player to do so since Russell Westbrook recorded a run of eight in November 2016.

Despite Harden's past achievements in the game, Rockets coach D'Antoni does not think he has seen him perform with such quality.

"We've got a lot of guys playing at a high level right now," he told reporters. "So many guys contributed. We try not to get too ahead of ourselves, but [we are] playing better.

"James, like I said, is up to another level that I don't know maybe he's been there before. It's hard to tell once he gets to that altitude, but he's playing great."

"Clint Capela has gone up a level I think from last year," D'Antoni added of the in-form center who had 23 rebounds, setting a new record for Christmas Day fixtures.

"We are a more complete team, and we can handle adversity with Chris [Paul] being out and James Ennis being out because now we have more of a slate of players."

And Rockets debutant Austin Rivers was relieved he no longer has to guard Harden.

"No more step-backs, now I just get to smile," he said after a 10-point appearance off the bench.

"He did a couple, man, I was just like, 'Goodness gracious'. He's the best offensive player in the NBA with the ball in his hands. There's nobody like him."

After a miserable start to the season, the Rockets have now won seven of eight, improving their record to 18-15.

Harden said: "[Our] record isn't where we want it to be, but it's getting there.

"We're preparing for a postseason. We're not going to be at our tip-top right now, which is a great thing, so we've got something to build to. We've had that confidence all year."

Westbrook narrowly missed a triple-double with 21 points, nine assists and nine rebounds, while Paul George had 28 points and 14 rebounds.

"We had some bad bounces which got them a couple of extra possessions which got them some open 3s," reflected George.