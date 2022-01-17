James Harden quite open to changing teams again

Complicated is a polite description for such a deal, since the Sixers would be hard-capped by taking Harden in via sign-and-trade and would thus have to shed more salary than just Simmons’ contract according to the league’s luxury-tax rules to make it work financially. Yet it must be noted that there is enough noise circulating leaguewide about Harden’s reported openness to relocation this summer — after he turned down a lucrative extension from the Nets in October — to give Morey the encouragement he needs to wait.

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Yesterday marked a year since James Harden’s Nets debut against Orlando. In the year that followed a lot has happened with the Nets. I tried to boil the past year of the big three era down to 10 things. Today’s story: theathletic.com/3074321/2022/0… – 10:22 AM

Winning without Simmons certainly makes it easier for Embiid to adopt that stance … and Philadelphia will be going for its 11th victory in 13 games Monday afternoon at Washington on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Perhaps he has also been sold on a concept that executives with a growing number of rival teams say they see as Morey’s new preferred scenario: Keeping Simmons beyond the trade deadline to exhaust every last possibility for executing a complicated sign-and-trade in the offseason that finally brings James Harden to Philadelphia and routes Simmons to Brooklyn. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 17, 2022

Even before those reports, Nets people who would need to be aware of Harden’s future were well aware that Philadelphia loomed as a potential suitor for the guard, SNY sources say. -via SportsNet New York / December 2, 2021

But if things go sideways in Brooklyn and Harden decides to test the market, Morey and the Sixers will almost certainly have interest. At that point, Simmons-for-Harden sign-and-trade wouldn’t seem so far-fetched. -via SportsNet New York / December 2, 2021