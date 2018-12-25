James Harden powers Rockets past Thunder with late help from Austin Rivers

The Houston Rockets got bad news for the holidays when Chris Paul suffered a hamstring injury last week, threatening to slow their early season surge after a rough start.

But Paul’s absence wasn’t a problem during Tuesday’s Christmas showdown with the Oklahoma City Thunder in town, as James Harden powered Houston to a 113-109 win with a little late help from new addition Austin Rivers.

Harden thrives with Paul sidelined

With Paul sitting on the sideline sporting a Christmas sweater, Harden carried the offensive load with his seventh 40-point effort of the season, logging 41 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Rivers, who was signed after the Paul injury, chipped in 10 points and two rebounds off the bench, with six of those points coming on a pair of big 3-pointers during a fourth-quarter stretch when Houston pulled away.

Meanwhile, Clint Capela was a force in the paint, posting 16 points and 23 rebounds.

James Harden has stepped up his production in consecutive wins since Chris Paul suffered a hamstring injury. (AP)

It’s the seventh win in eight games for the Rockets, who are still looking up at most teams in the Western Conference with an 18-15 record. But Tuesday’s win on a big stage against Thunder bodes well as their second straight win since losing Paul.

Westbrook disappears late

It’s a disappointing loss for the Thunder, who missed an opportunity against a shorthanded Houston team. Paul George continued his scorching season with a 28-point, 14-rebound effort, while Russell Westbrook tallied 21 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Oklahoma City built a 60-52 halftime lead and still had the edge to start the fourth quarter, leading 88-86. But Westbrook went cold late, failing to score in the final stanza until hitting a single free throw with 15 seconds remaining.

