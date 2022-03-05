James Harden pokes fun at Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid after win over Cavaliers

Harden clowns Maxey, Embiid after win over Cavaliers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Sixers orchestrated an impressive comeback win over the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday night, and it was Tyrese Maxey who helped dig the squad out of an early 21-point hole to pull out the 125-119 victory.

Maxey finished the night with a team-leading 33 points — 24 of which came in the second half. Without the 21-year-old's late-game heroics, the Sixers' rally likely would've come up short.

Still, his strong performance didn't keep him — or Joel Embiid — from getting clowned by superstar trade deadline acquisition James Harden.

Harden tweeted "when your lil bro finally beat you in 21" after the game, posting a photo of Maxey gleefully peering into the eyes of a seemingly dejected Embiid.

when your lil bro finally beat you in 21 pic.twitter.com/iF8MjcWUao — James Harden (@JHarden13) March 5, 2022

Absolutely brilliant.

Embiid managed just 22 points against the Cavs — a rare off night for the likely MVP candidate. But even when he wasn't on his A-game, Maxey was, and the Sixers extended their winning streak to five games.

They've still yet to be beaten with James Harden in the lineup. And since Harden's arrival, Maxey's averaged nearly 27 points per game.

Pretty good start to the Harden era.