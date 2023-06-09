James Harden to Phoenix Suns? NBA trade, free agency speculation swirls after report

Sometimes an NBA reporter can make a comment that sets off a whirlwind of speculation, even if they are not actually making any kind of report.

Such was the case earlier this week when ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, on a radio show, said that people should "keep your eye" on James Harden possibly going to the Phoenix Suns.

“The Phoenix Suns don’t waive Chris Paul unless they feel pretty good about somebody else," Shelburne said on Mason and Ireland on ESPN 710 in Los Angeles on Wednesday. "And I want you to keep your eye on James Harden. I don’t want to report anything, but that was in the wind for the past month or so.”

Shelburne's "non-report" set off a wave of chatter and rumors surrounding Harden and the Suns.

Could Harden end up in Phoenix?

Check out some of the recent speculation linking him to the Suns.

Chris Paul next team odds: Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers favorites for Phoenix Suns star

Yahoo Sports: Chris Paul for James Harden exchange "circulating around some league personnel"

Jake Fischer wrote: "And then there’s the idea of Phoenix exchanging Paul for James Harden, which has quietly circulated around some league personnel since the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. A reunion between Harden and Durant makes for great fodder, and the bearded point guard could feasibly pick up his 2023-24 player option on the condition Philadelphia trades him to the Suns. You may remember Paul pulled that exact maneuver to join Harden in Houston in 2017. Harden, though, stands to gain quite a bit more financially from either staying pat with the 76ers or returning to the Rockets and their $60-plus million in waiting cap space."

Heavy.com: Suns could pull blockbuster trade for James Harden

Frederick Ennette wrote: "With Booker and Durant leading the offense, Harden won’t have to be a first or second option on offense and can focus on making plays for his teammates. The Suns showed during the playoffs that they have one of the top duos in the NBA, who could one day be ready to compete for a championship. If the Suns can add Harden to their roster this offseason, that day could be coming a lot sooner than expected."

More: Chris Paul waived by Phoenix Suns report brings out mixed reaction on NBA Twitter

Could the Phoenix Suns end up landing James Harden in a trade or in NBA free agency? Speculation is swirling around the Philadelphia 76ers NBA star, who played collegiately at Arizona State University.

Fansided: Would a Chris Paul for James Harden trade make sense for 76ers?

Michael Saenz wrote: "It’s safe to assume that if Harden ends up wanting to leave the Sixers, Philadelphia would want something in return if that’s possible. That’s not a hot take or anything that should be particularly surprising. However, the big question is whether or not Paul would be something that the Sixers would want in a hypothetical sign-and-trade. And the biggest reason why is due to Paul’s contract. I’m sure the Sixers would be open to one year of Paul’s deal, but if they were to acquire him via trade that means they would be on the hook for that second year too. And I’m not sure that’s something the Sixers would be interested in."

Sports Illustrated: Suns might be sleepers in James Harden sweepstakes

Justin Grasso wrote: "However, if Harden does start eyeing up the Suns as a potential landing spot, that puts both the Rockets and the Sixers in a difficult position. Not only does Phoenix have Kevin Durant, who is on good terms with Harden once again after their short-lived run together in Brooklyn, but Shelburne also touted Devin Booker as a great teammate in the eyes of players around the league."

'Cooking with fire': Phoenix Suns' coaching staff turning heads with Frank Vogel, Kevin Young and David Fizdale

Sports Illustrated: Suns a wild card for James Harden

Donnie Druin wrote: "Harden - set to depart the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency - could provide the Suns with another key scorer alongside Durant and Devin Booker on a team that clearly needs secondary help. This isn't the first time we've seen Harden-to-Phoenix speculation, as last month the smoke first started to show. Harden won the league's MVP award in 2018, is a ten-time NBA All-Star and has led the league in scoring three times."

Crossing Broad: James Harden to Suns a very interesting proposition

Kevin Kinkead wrote: "Right, so the Suns would have fired Monty Williams, waived Chris Paul, hired Frank Vogel, and brought in Harden to play alongside Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton. We’d have to go back and dig through a bunch of Nets bullshit over the last two seasons to see if Durant and Harden even enjoyed the very brief time they played together to see if this move makes sense. Phoenix would also have to do some cap maneuvering to put it all together, since the four main pieces would all be earning a lot of money. It’s interesting to think about though. All of the Harden talk has centered on the Sixers and Rockets, but he can opt out and play anywhere."

NBC Sports: Suns could make a run at James Harden

Kurt Helin wrote: "The only way the Suns could make a direct trade work is to convince Harden to do an opt-in and trade, where he picks up that $35.6 million and the Suns extend him off that, because if he opts out — as expected — then any sign-and-trade hardcaps the Suns. With Harden, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker on the books, a hard-capped Suns team would have to round out the roster with minimum contract guys. They would have no depth."

For subscribers: Should Phoenix Suns target free agents Kyrie Irving or Fred VanVleet if they move Chris Paul?

