James Harden on Philly: ‘I’ll be here’

Michael Scotto: James Harden on his $47 million player option: “I’ll be here. Whatever allows this team to continue grow, get better and do the things necessary to compete at the highest level.” Harden said the ball didn’t get to him. Asked if Doc Rivers called plays for him: “Next question.”

Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

We now have a clear winner from the James Harden/Ben Simmons trade…the other 28 teams who weren’t involved – 10:57 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

James Harden posted terrific numbers this year. But is his prime officially over? – 10:51 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Man how much money did James Harden cost himself by not signing the extension with Brooklyn? – 10:51 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Hey, Philadelphia 76ers fan, how ya feeling about trashing on Ben Simmons now?

Good luck with paying Harden $250 million over the next 5 years or losing him and thus Simmons and other assets for nada. – 10:40 PM

Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA

Looked like the Heat were doing the same kind of flowing, suffocating defense to Harden like they did to Trae. – 10:39 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Sixers offseason preview: James Harden’s contract, Matisse Thybulle extension and more.

hoopshype.com/lists/sixers-o… – 10:34 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

James Harden on his $47 million player option: “I’ll be here. Whatever allows this team to continue grow, get better and do the things necessary to compete at the highest level.”

Harden said the ball didn’t get to him. Asked if Doc Rivers called plays for him: “Next question.” pic.twitter.com/AisZhcfnC2 – 10:27 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Jimmy Butler has 32 points in a close out game. How many yall barked about me about him for years, clowning him over his offense (though he can change games withOUT scoring which is a greater skill) while gawking over Harden? Where yall at?🤣 – 10:26 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I went deep on James Harden’s upcoming contract negotiations with the Sixers:

– How much is he actually worth?

– Are there feasible trades? Very few come to mind.

– Could Philly… just… let him walk? How could they replace him?

cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 10:19 PM

Story continues

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Would you pay Grayson Allen $60 million a year?

Of course not.

But that’s exactly what any team who pays James Harden the max would be doing.

Here’s why:

sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ja… – 10:19 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I think James Harden would’ve won a championship if he’d stayed in OKC.

I think James Harden would’ve won a championship if he’d just fixed his relationship with Chris Paul in Houston.

I think James Harden would’ve won a championship if he’d waited out NYC’s vaccine mandate. – 10:18 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

James Harden on what’s ahead: ‘It’ll be a great summer for me to get my body right and be ready to go for next year.’

I hope he does, but . . . – 10:11 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Asked if he’s willing to take less money on an extension, James Harden said “whatever it takes to make this team better.” – 10:06 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers guard James Harden: Asked if he’ll take less than a max contract extension, he replied, ‘Whatever it takes.’ – 10:05 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

“We got a summer to be great individually and collectively” – James Harden #Sixers – 10:04 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Harden was asked if the plan was still to opt into the final year of his contract: “I’ll be here.”

Goes on to say he will do what it takes to make the team better. – 10:04 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Harden says the last two years have been tough for him health-wise. He looks forward to having the summer to recover and “get straight” before coming back next year #Sixers – 10:03 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers guard James Harden: ‘I’ll be here (next season).’ – 10:03 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Harden on whether he will opt in: “I’ll be here.” Goes on to say he’ll do whatever it takes to win here and make the team as good as it can possibly be – 10:03 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

James Harden was asked if he’ll opt in this offseason. Did not say yes but responded with, “I’ll be here.” – 10:03 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers guard James Harden on how the team did this year: pic.twitter.com/Iqtn3oryxa – 10:02 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

When asked about his contract option, James Harden says he will be back in Philadelphia, and he will do whatever it takes to allow this team to compete at the highest level moving forward. – 10:02 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

James Harden says he’ll be here next year…. mentions he wants to do what it takes to win a championship #Sixers – 10:02 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

James Harden on next season: “I’ll be here.” #Sixers – 10:02 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

James Harden says he will be here next season. – 10:02 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

James Harden says it’s been a long year for him but his time with the #Sixers “has been great” – 10:01 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

James Harden asked why he wasn’t more aggressive: “We ran our offense, the ball just didn’t get back to me.” – 10:01 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

James Harden, when asked why he only took two shots in the second half: “We ran our offense, and the ball didn’t get back to me.” – 10:01 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers guard James Harden on only taking two shots in the second half: pic.twitter.com/nfTPY3CMBt – 10:01 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

“We run our offense.. the ball just didn’t get back to me” – James Harden when asked why he wasn’t more aggressive tonight #Sixers – 10:01 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

James Harden on the 2 shots he took in the 2nd half: “We moved the ball and it didn’t get back to me.” #Sixers – 10:01 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Harden on his lack of attempts in the second half: “We run our offense, the ball just didn’t get back to me” – 10:01 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Ben Simmons and James Harden attempting the same number of second half shots in Philly’s last two elimination games was the only way this could have ended. – 10:00 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Who won the Harden/Simmons trade? – 10:00 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

James Harden shot under 50% on layups and dunks (a minimum 300 attempts) during the regular season, per Second Spectrum tracking.

The only other player was the New York Knicks’ RJ Barrett. – 9:58 PM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

Everybody knows how much Daryl Morey loves James Harden but he has to make a decision this summer based on what his eyes have seen, not his heart. Latching the rest of Joel Embiid’s prime to an anvil of an extension for Harden wouldn’t just be a mistake, it would be malpractice. – 9:57 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

In the interest of both fairness and chaos, someone needs to ask Doc if James Harden can be the starting shooting guard on a championship team. AK – 9:53 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

James Harden (and Walton) voted to Top 76 by dolts, but not Klay, Manu, Parker, Lanier, Issel or Bellamy!!!! – 9:53 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

these players outscored james harden in a playoff elimination game 🫠 pic.twitter.com/sFKDSXiJHs – 9:52 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

James Harden playing with “no pressure” this playoffs:

— Lowest PPG since he was in OKC

— Lowest FGM since he was in OKC

— Lowest FTA since he was in OKC

— Lowest FG% since 2014 pic.twitter.com/sduURshBuj – 9:52 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Harden 0 for 2 and 3 TOs in second half (be glad your team didn’t trade for him last year)…. Strus never had a double double in first 119 NBA games. Now has that in two high-stakes games in a row. – 9:51 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

My honest guess is that James Harden opts in and he and the Sixers resolve to figure things out over the next year.

If he earns a new deal, he’ll get one. If not? I imagine Morey seeks out Harris trades so he can try to reload with max cap space in 2023. – 9:50 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I wrote this for @spotrac before James Harden was traded to Philadelphia. But all of it holds true if you swap the Nets for the Sixers. The numbers have updated slightly with an increased cap projection, but not enough to really matter. Still a TON of $$:

spotrac.com/research/nba/t… – 9:50 PM

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

James Harden missed a floater with 8:54 left in the first quarter — the Danny Green injury play. That was the last 2-pointer that Harden took for the rest of the elimination game. – 9:48 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

James Harden is 1-8 in his last 9 elimination games. pic.twitter.com/cyUaWKBxr7 – 9:46 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

If James Harden opts in to his $47.367M player option, the only player in the league who will make more than him next season is Steph Curry ($48.070M) – 9:45 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

James Harden’s contract negotiations are going to be a tricky endeavor.

I laid out the options, talked to @kmedved to see what insight we could gain from his DARKO NBA projections, and gave my opinion on what the Sixers should do: sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ja… – 9:44 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

James Harden has 0 points in his last two 4th quarters.

Ben Simmons had 3 points in his last two 4th quarters with the Sixers. pic.twitter.com/HrUNtzLowQ – 9:43 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Damn, Harden got outscored by the guy who used to stand in the corner & watch him dribble in Houston. – 9:43 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

This is the first time in James Harden’s career that he played 40+ minutes in any game and did not attempt a free throw. @ESPNStatsInfo – 9:43 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Might have to go back to Y2K for the last thing that got as much hype but had as little impact as the Harden-Simmons swap. – 9:42 PM

John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez

*Coming up at the news conference*

Media: “Doc do you still think James Harden can be the point guard for a championship team?”

Doc: “I don’t know the answer to that right now.” – 9:42 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Taxes, death and James Harden vanishing in the postseason – 9:41 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

James Harden 2nd halves in 2022 semis vs Heat (Games 3-4 were the wins)

G1: 4 points, 2 TOs (1/4 FGs)

G2: 4 points, 0 TOs (1/5 FGs)

G3: 2 points, 3 TOs (1/5 FGs)

G4: 18 points, 1 TO (5/11 FGs)

G5: 4 points, 2 TOs (1/5 FGs)

G6: 0 points, 3 TOs (0/2 FGs) – 9:40 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I think if James Harden goes vegan, if he chills with the nightlife, if he spends the entire summer rehabbing that hamstring and getting in killer shape, he might able to redeem himself next year.

I just don’t find any of those things all that likely. – 9:39 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

James Harden in the second half: 0-2 – 9:39 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

I’ve been a vocal Harden supporter for years and I’ve never been more disappointed in him than now. If he’s not scoring like before he needs to play with more activity off-ball and effort on defense. Get in shape and reinstall his OKC era habits. That’s how to thrive with Embiid. pic.twitter.com/v3cgDGbwPM – 9:38 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Remember when Tim Duncan scored 25 in the first half of Game 6 of the 2013 Finals, and we were all like, “wow, I didn’t think we’d ever see this version of Duncan again?”

Harden just had the bizarro version of that game. I cannot believe he just did it AGAIN. – 9:38 PM

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

Ben Simmons’ final 4Q last year

vs.

James Harden’s final 4Q this year pic.twitter.com/7fRI5wFWwf – 9:37 PM

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob

Harden taking 2 shots in the 2H of an elimination game is just bizarre. – 9:36 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Joel out there playing with a broken face, emptying the clip and Harden taking two shots in the second half…. – 9:36 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

James Harden finishes the night with just 11 points. He took just nine shots — and made just four of them — in 43 minutes. – 9:32 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Points in the 2nd half tonight:

0 — Ben Simmons

0 — James Harden pic.twitter.com/Ff7YziHPHp – 9:31 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Someone ask Doc Rivers if James Harden is a championship point guard. – 9:31 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

James Harden has been a ghost in this game, just 9 shots, making 4, looking disinterested all game. – 9:30 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

I know James Harden is gonna get dragged for a bad closeout playoff game, but one thing you never saw from him in a Sixers uniform was passively playing off ball and forgoing point guard duties for the bulk of a game. Vital off season for him rehab wise. – 9:30 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Four free throw attempts combined for Embiid and Harden in 84 minutes.

Free throws were the bet they made, and they came up empty. – 9:27 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Ben Simmons stats in the infamous Game 6 loss to the Hawks in 2021:

5 points (2-of-4 shooting)

8 rebounds

13 assists (vs. just 2 turnovers)

+1 plus/minus

James Harden in Game 6 tonight vs. the Heat:

11 points (4-of-8 shooting)

4 rebounds

9 assist (vs. 4 turnovers)

-15 plus/minus – 9:26 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

James Harden is scoreless and has taken one shot in second half after having 11 points and going 4 for 7 in the first half. #Sixers – 9:26 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

James Harden has taken fewer shots than all of Philly’s starters but Danny Green — and Green played three minutes before leaving with a knee injury. Harden has taken one more shot than Shake Milton. – 9:23 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

James Harden has attempted one shot in the second half.

One. – 9:22 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Butler getting that rebound in front of multiple blue jerseys (including Harden) sums up the night. – 9:22 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

We’re at the 5:45 mark of the 4th quarter. James Harden has 11 points. They have all come in the first half. #Sixers – 9:19 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Seriously tho. Watching Harden this second half has been infuriating….not even bringing the ball up the floor. Making a youngin like Maxey play a role he’s not equipped for at this point in his career. He flat out quit in this game tonight – 9:17 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

2nd-half shots tonight (with 8:00 left) …

James Harden 1

Ben Simmons 0 – 9:15 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Daryl Morey is going to have a blunt conversation with James Harden. He’s gotta get him to make some changes if he wants to be perennial MVP candidate James Harden. The good news is if anyone can get through to him, it’s Morey. Harden’s too good to look like this at age 32 – 9:13 PM

Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13

That little 1 game renaissance by James harden was cute…if Philly signs him to an extension, they should be relegated to playing in the G league next year…he is done..he’s melo of the last 3 years…good bench scorer not superstar – 9:09 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

If you take out the 2020 Bubble postseason, this will be the fifth straight year James Harden’s team has been eliminated from the playoffs on its home floor

2017: Spurs

2018: GSW

2019: GSW

2021: Bucks

2022: Heat – 9:08 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Harden involved in back to back turnovers. Heat up 80-63. It looks the Sixers’ season will be official over in 10 minutes, 43 seconds of game action. – 9:08 PM

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

Tyrese Maxey hustling back in transition defense two plays in a row while a fumbling James Harden barely moves. Big yikes. – 9:07 PM

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach

You have to bench James Harden – 9:06 PM

Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola

What team will James Harden want to be traded to next? – 9:06 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

Harden is toast – 9:06 PM

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

James Harden played the entire third quarter and took one shot, a 3-pointer. He missed it. No free throws. Two turnovers. – 9:02 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

That third quarter saw:

Embiid go 1/7 FGs

Maxey go 1/7 FGs with 2 TOs

Harden go 0/1 FGs with 2 TOs – 9:02 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Philly’s contract situation going forward

Harden: 1 year, $47.4M (player option)

Harris: 2 years, $76.9M

Embiid: 5 years, $229.5M

Korkmaz: 2 years, $10.4M

Thybulle: 1 year, $4.4M

Niang: 1 year, $3.5M

Maxey: 2 years, $7M

Springer: 3 years, $8.3M

Milton: 1 year, $2M (team option) – 9:02 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

James Harden has taken 1 shot in this 3rd quarter. He’s taken 8 for the game. At some point, he’s gotta get aggressive. #Sixers – 8:57 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

This crummy possibly season ending third quarter, it seems like the Sixers decided to try James Harden in an off ball spot up role… when he doesn’t move w/out the ball and doesn’t catch and shoot much. Hamstring tighten up? – 8:56 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Sixers moved heaven and earth to acquire James Harden because Ben Simmons wouldn’t shoot the ball with the season on the line, only for Harden not to shoot the ball with the season on the line…cold world, man – 8:51 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

Harden really isn’t boxing out a soul tonight – 8:50 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Did the Sixers kinda decide to scrap the Harden as primary initiator thing for this second half? Playing off ball a lot and it’s not going well. – 8:50 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

76ers fans not happy after James Harden turns ball over and Bam Adebayo steals and goes in for a dunk and a 68-52 Heat lead. 76ers fans start to book the home team. – 8:46 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Sixers really need James Harden to take over right now. Joel’s body isn’t cooperating – 8:43 PM

Eric Patten @EricPatten

Butler was on the ground with his shoe off and Harden chose to shoot a 3 lol – 8:41 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

With Tucker denying Harden, Maxey runs PnR with Embiid. Two good looks, no bucket but makes you wonder why we’ve seen relatively little of this action. pic.twitter.com/fvtvNLogeI – 8:38 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Good denial here by Tucker on Harden, but the Sixers offense occasionally seems content to just settle. Not much Harden Embiid pick and roll. pic.twitter.com/v2fAX2nIfx – 8:19 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Another game where Tyler Herro is outscoring entire Philadelphia bench (10-5)

76ers aren’t in bad shape. Embiid missed 7 of 10 in paint, Harden didn’t get to FT line, Maxey missed 3 of 4 3s. Only a one-point game at halftime – 8:17 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Max Strus and James Harden going Waiters-Hardaway right now – 8:04 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Good James Harden game percolating: 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting, 3-of-4 from 3 and 4 assists. – 8:04 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

The Heat took Duncan Robinson out as soon as James Harden checked in. Said on the pod that they could get Duncan run in the minutes Harden rests. – 7:53 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat again not switching much tonight when it comes to Embiid and Harden. – 7:46 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Like last game, Miami has gone to conventional coverage against the Harden-Embiid pick-and-roll. Chasing over the screen so far tonight.

Sixers probably have to spam that play if they’re not going to switch it. One problem, though: Miami is not even paying attention to Thybulle. – 7:45 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Not every game where neither Embiid nor Harden attempt a free throw in the first quarter… – 7:45 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

By the way, Heat have found a counter to hunting Herro switch

They place him on Thybulle, who isn’t an offensive threat

So when he comes to screen, they blitz Harden

Just ended in a steal and score for Herro – 7:38 PM

Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod

Basketball Pod Ep 64 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants talk about the Harden and Maxey bench incident.

Listen to it here 👇

https://t.co/u0OwdyEs2S

#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/YNvNW6axXy – 6:59 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Amare Stoudemire: If I’m the owner of the Sixers, I cannot commit to giving Harden a max deal sportando.basketball/en/amare-stoud… – 4:59 PM

Henry Abbott @TrueHoop

Funny: James Harden appearing to crash Tobias Harris’ post-game interview. That’s him arriving on the left.

Less funny: real signs of trouble between Harden and the 76ers. https://t.co/dni1zWElSW pic.twitter.com/XUn3r5NIUI – 2:34 PM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

A lot on the line for James Harden in this series: si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:24 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Optimistic view is Nets finally learned. Catering to Irving got them 1 playoff series victory in three years, a wronged head coach (Atkinson), a silly choice of DeAndre over Jarrett, a disgruntled (Harden), a damaged (Simmons) and an enormous payroll.

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 12:45 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Joel Embiid is back at his customary spot with James Harden at the far basket as we get let into shootaround before tonight’s Game 6. Embiid wasn’t on the court when we got let in prior to Games 3 and 4. – 11:11 AM

Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney

James Harden has become a conditional superstar: theringer.com/2022/5/12/2306… – 9:58 AM

More on this storyline

Kyle Neubeck: Harden asked if he would take less on an extension: “Whatever it takes to help this team continue to grow” -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / May 12, 2022

James Harden has a $47.4 million player option heading into next season. If he exercises it, he would become eligible to extend with the Sixers for up to four years, $222.8 million starting on August 10, 2022. It was previously reported that he planned on exercising the option but it appears that he will decline it and enter free agency instead. If he does that, Harden will be eligible to re-sign with the Sixers for up to five years projected at $269.9 million. If he were to join a new team via free agency, he would be eligible for up to four years, $200.1 million. -via HoopsHype / May 12, 2022

Now the franchise heads into another offseason full of uncertainty with another massive — and potentially expensive — question. Is there a future for Harden and the 76ers? “This is their bed,” said a Western Conference executive. “They’re making it, they’re gonna sleep in it and it’s not gonna f—ing work.” -via ESPN / May 12, 2022