James Harden participates in 76ers practice Wednesday

James Harden's first day of practice with the 76ers was... uneventful.

After skipping media day and the first day of training camp, Harden did go through practice with his Philadelphia teammates Wednesday in Fort Collins, Colorado.

New 76ers coach Nick Nurse said Harden went through "just about" all of practice, and teammates commented that he looked good, like nothing had changed. From NBC Sports Philadelphia's Noah Levick.

Nick Nurse said James Harden participated in most of practice, looked good. Said he talked to Harden right before practice, expects he’ll be here moving forward. — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) October 4, 2023

Tobias Harris said James Harden’s attitude and energy today made it clear that he’s here to compete, that Harden “looked great.” — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) October 4, 2023

Still, there is a sense the drama is yet to come with Harden. He is still in a personal feud with Sixers president Daryl Morey and Harden's trade request — ideally to the Los Angeles Clippers, but there is no traction there — stands. Sam Amick touched on this at The Athletic.

The next move here is up to Harden, who league sources say remains just as incensed as before at Morey and is still liable to disappear on the Sixers at any moment (either during camp, at some point in the preseason or — who knows? — maybe even halftime of a game). So yes, in other words, the messiness and acrimony that has come with his trade request remain, and there are almost assuredly more fireworks to come at some point.

Those fireworks were not set off Wednesday. You can be sure the entire NBA is staying tuned.