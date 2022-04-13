James Harden opens up on time with Nets, playoff plans for Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers pulled the trigger on a big move at the deadline back on Feb. 10 when they acquired future Hall of Famer James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets in a move to ship out Ben Simmons.

The move was a bit controversial as Harden started causing some trouble up in Brooklyn in order to get out of there and join Philadelphia. It then became known that he and Kevin Durant had some issues while he was with the Nets and that brought up a lot of questions.

Harden sat down with Zion Olojede of Complex Sports and he opened up on his time with the Nets as well as his playoff plans for the Sixers:

On his time with the Nets

Harden told Complex:

Uh, it was a lot of ups and downs. I appreciate the Nets and the city for what they’ve done for me in that year and a half. This is a business and for me, I think my happiness is the most important thing so I had to make the best decision for myself and for my family. But yea, I appreciated the time in Brooklyn.

On his time with the Sixers

Harden said:

My time has been great, man. I’m still learning my teammates and coaches and about the ins-and-outs. Everything has to be sped up quickly because the postseason is around the corner but for the most part, things are great. I just try to find ways to be the best version of myself I can be and bring a championship to Philly. That’s the whole goal. With that being said, we got a lot of work to do but we’re all very confident.

On if he has anything to prove

Harden:

No, I don’t. I don’t. For me personally, I always want to go out there and play well and contribute in whatever way I need to contribute but for me, it’s going out there and playing my game, trying to help my team win. I don’t feel any pressure, I don’t feel any of that.

