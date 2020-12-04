James Harden opening ‘Thirteen’ restaurant in midtown Houston

In what can best be described as odd timing, James Harden is moving forward with plans to open a new upscale restaurant in Houston.

Per media reports, Harden asked the Rockets to trade him to the Brooklyn Nets earlier this offseason. But Houston has yet to oblige, and Harden and the Rockets appear poised to continue their relationship for a ninth NBA season in the upcoming 2020-21 league year.

Over his years in Houston, Harden has evolved into an perennial MVP finalist and one of the world’s best basketball players, and he’s increasingly taken on a greater leadership role with the team and city.

For many years, Harden has worked with City of Houston leaders — including Mayor Sylvester Turner — on numerous community projects in conjunction with his annual JH-Town Weekend for charity. In July 2019, Harden joined the ownership group of the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash soccer franchises. Now, heading toward 2021, he appears poised to open the restaurant “Thirteen” in midtown Houston. Thirteen, of course, is a nod to Harden’s basketball jersey number.

Houston’s ABC affiliate, ABC 13, has more:

A job fair scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3 and Friday, Dec. 4 will recruit for full-time positions, including managers, servers, mixologists, kitchen staff, bussers, barbacks, valet, hostesses and security. Candidates can bring their resumes and valid identification to 1923 Washington Ave. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Masks and social distancing will be required. Candidates should dress in professional attire. Applicants can call 832-305-2582 or email info@thirteenhou.com for more information. While the restaurant’s location and address haven’t been revealed, the Thirteen website features a countdown clock that hints the opening date as Jan. 1.

On Thursday morning, Harden posted a flyer of the job fair to his social media accounts. “We’re just getting started here, come on by if you’re in need of employment,” Harden wrote on Twitter.

Per Eater Houston, Thirteen is supposed to be an “upscale eatery” located at 1911 Bagby Street — barely more than a mile away from Toyota Center. Details beyond that, such as cuisine, are not yet known.

None of this necessarily proves anything, as it pertains to Harden’s relationship with the Rockets moving forward. It would, however, seem to show that Harden’s connection to Houston remains intact, and perhaps that gives the team a window to re-convince him of a longer-term partnership in the months ahead. Now 31 years old, “The Beard” is under contract with the Rockets through at least the 2021-22 season.

