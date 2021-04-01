James Harden out for Nets vs. Hornets with lower body injury

James Harden black jersey vs Pistons

The Nets will play yet another game down a superstar, as the team announced that James Harden will miss Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets with right hamstring tightness.

Harden was pulled from Wednesday's win over the Houston Rockets during the third quarter with the tightness in his right hamstring and did not return.

The nine-time All-Star missed a game last week with a neck injury and also said his knee was bothering him a bit as well.

This adds to the Nets' problem of keeping all their stars on the floor together. Kyrie Irving only just returned taking some time off for personal reasons, and Kevin Durant is still hampered down by a hamstring injury of his own, which has caused him to miss the last month of play.

But the rich have gotten richer. LaMarcus Aldridge has been cleared to make him Nets debut on Thursday night, and Blake Griffin has looked like a rejuvenated man since donning the black and white.

The Nets also left Landry Shamet (ankle) off the injury report, so they should have some extra help while being a key man down.