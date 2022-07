James Harden, multiple Sixers seen going out to dinner together

Having talent on the basketball court is obviously a huge part of success for any NBA team, but an underrated part that not a lot of people talk about is chemistry. It is much easier to win when the players on the roster like each other.

The Philadelphia 76ers were not able to build a lot of it after they acquired James Harden at the deadline in February. Now that they have a full offseason with him, that situation is beginning to change.

Harden has been in the gym working out with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and new — and old for Harden — teammate PJ Tucker to build that bond with his teammates and continue to grow with the team.

Now, Harden and the Sixers were seen going out to dinner together at a steakhouse. Some players seen in this video taken by a fan are Embiid, Harden, Maxey, Paul Reed, Jaden Springer and Charles Bassey.

Events like this for the Sixers develop their chemistry and strengthen bonds within the group that will be beneficial. If they like each other off the floor, it will be easier to play with each other and win on the floor.

