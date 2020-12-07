James Harden’s mother appears to confirm his Houston trade request

In the latest twist in the ongoing saga of James Harden’s reported desire to switch NBA teams from Houston to Brooklyn, his mother appeared to confirm reports of his recent trade request to the Rockets.

Monja Willis, who has represented Harden on business matters in recent years, responded Monday on her Instagram page to a Houston fan who asked her to clarify what is going on with her 31-year-old son.

Among her comments:

He is doing what is best for his career. Please pay attention and understand. He has worked hard every time he suited up for his job, giving 210 percent. He asked for a chance to get a ring, that’s it. Anyone in their right mind… would want that.

Willis did not reference anything about Brooklyn specifically.

James Harden's mom responding to criticism of him on Instagram. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/fMHmYiAA96 — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) December 7, 2020

Harden has yet to report to training camp with the Rockets for the upcoming 2020-21 season, with various videos showing him partying (often indoors and without wearing a mask) in Atlanta and Las Vegas.

While Harden reportedly told the Rockets that he will report soon, there’s no clarity on exactly when that will be. Even if or when he does report, he will be limited to individual workouts for several days and won’t be part of group practices, owing to the NBA’s new COVID-19 protocols.

Perhaps most notably, there appears to be a communication disconnect, as head coach Stephen Silas said he hadn’t spoken to Harden in recent days and was under the impression Sunday that Harden would be going through an individual workout in Houston later in the day. Instead, more videos of Harden partying in Las Vegas surfaced overnight.

Silas will meet with the media after Monday’s midday practice from training camp at Toyota Center, presumably with another update on the status of his All-Star guard and perennial MVP finalist.

