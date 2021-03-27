James Harden leads Brooklyn Nets to late win over Detroit Pistons

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PA Sport Staff
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

James Harden broke a 106-106 tie late in the fourth quarter to help the Brooklyn Nets see off the Detroit Pistons 113-111.

Harden made a two-pointer and followed up with a free throw to complete a 44-point haul on the night, while Blake Griffin added 17 in a return to Michigan after leaving for New York earlier this month.

The Nets sit 1.5 games behind the Philadelphia 76ers in the Atlantic Division, while the loss was Detroit’s third in a row.

Harden’s old team, the Houston Rockets, failed to score in the last 7:30 of the game as the Minnesota Timberwolves notched up 22 unanswered points to win 107-101.

Houston has drummed up an impressive lead by the time DJ Augustin made a jump shot but Minnesota pulled back from a 101-85 deficit to steal the win, with Karl Anthony-Towns scoring 29.

The Milwaukee Bucks tasted defeat for the first time in nine as the Boston Celtics recorded a 122-114 win.

Jayson Tatum top scored with 34 points, while Giannis Antetokounmpo was restricted to just 16 for the Bucks.

Elsewhere, the Utah Jazz saw off the Memphis Grizzlies 117-114, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-86, and the Golden State Warriors were downed by the Atlanta Hawks 124-108.

Kristaps Porzingis’ 31 points and 18 rebounds were not enough as the Dallas Mavericks fell to the Indiana Pacers 109-94, 37 points from Nikola Jokic helped the Denver Nuggets to a 113-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans and the Portland Trail Blazers saw off the Orlando Magic 112-105.

The night’s other games included the Charlotte Hornets holding on for a 110-105 victory over the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns edging out the Toronto Raptors 104-100.

Recommended Stories

  • Powell scores 22 in Portland debut as Blazers topple Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) The Orlando Magic got a look at their harsh, new reality a night after trading away the core of their team, losing 112-105 on Friday to a Portland Trail Blazers squad without injured star guard Damian Lillard. Newly acquired guard Norman Powell scored 22 points and hit five 3-pointers in his Portland debut, and C.J. McCollum had seven of his 22 in the fourth quarter. ''This is what I expected (from Powell) because he knows how to play the game, he plays the way we play, he moves well without the ball, shoots 3s, he's in shape and he defends,'' Portland coach Terry Stotts said.

  • Andreescu shakes off the doubt as she returns from injury for Miami Open

    Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu said she was trying to dispel any doubt about herself as she prepared to make another return from injury this week at the Miami Open. Andreescu, who suffered a torn meniscus in her left knee in October 2019, returned to action after a 15-month injury layoff at last month's Australian Open but her comeback ended abruptly when she fell to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei in the second round. "I am a professional athlete that's wearing and tearing her body so it's normal to have pains here and there and it's not like I am the only one that's retiring from tournaments and stuff like that," Andreescu said on Tuesday.

  • For underrated Stipe Miocic, it’s all about winning and paying the bills

    Miocic isn't trying to scare any fans away, but if you’re not enamored with him for any reason, he’s not about to try to win you over.

  • Report: Magic trade Nikola Vucevic to Bulls

    The Orlando Magic are trading All-Star center Nikola Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls as part of a four-player deal, ESPN reported Thursday. The Magic also are sending forward Al-Farouq Aminu to Chicago in the deal. In exchange, the Magic will receive forward Otto Porter, center Wendell Carter Jr. and first-round picks in 2021 and 2023 in the deal.

  • Halep on the hunt for Grand Slam titles, Olympic medal

    World number three Simona Halep said she is more interested in silverware than her ranking and will focus on the Grand Slams and the Olympics as she looks to add to her trophy cabinet this year after a chaotic 2020 rattled by COVID-19. The 29-year-old Romanian is among a women's field stocked with top talent at the Miami Open, Halep's first tournament in the United States since the beginning of the pandemic, after she dropped out of the U.S. Open in August due to health and safety concerns. "For me the goal is a Grand Slam, if it's possible again to win one," said the former world number one.

  • The 5 most transformed offenses coming out of NFL free agency

    Matt Harmon looks at five NFL offenses that are the most transformed after the opening of free agency including what could be a fantasy football hotspot in the New York Giants.

  • Tennis: Depth in women's game no surprise for top players

    The WTA circuit has seen only one repeat winner in 13 tournaments this year and for Japan's Naomi Osaka, who is fast emerging as the next dominant force in women's tennis, the results underline the depth of talent on the Tour. Russian Daria Kasatkina, who bagged the Phillip Island Trophy in Melbourne last month, became the first two-time winner on the Tour this year on Sunday after the 23-year-old's triumph in the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy final. While Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic have dominated the men's game, women's tennis has been searching for a successor to Serena Williams since the 23-times major winner became a mother in 2017.

  • NBA betting: MVP race is wide open following injuries to LeBron James, Joel Embiid

    Earlier this month, LeBron James and Joel Embiid were co-favorites to win the NBA MVP, according to odds from BetMGM.

  • UFC 260 betting preview: Can Francis Ngannou's power overcome Stipe Miocic's sheer ability?

    Heading into the rematch, Ngannou is the betting favorite at BetMGM. Ngannou is -135 to win, and also -135 to win by KO/TKO/DQ/submission. Interestingly, he’s +1400 to win by decision.

  • LaMelo Ball undergoes surgery on fractured wrist, may not be out for season after all

    The Rookie of the Year race just got even more interesting.

  • NHL roundup: Mika Zibanejad's record night powers Rangers

    Mika Zibanejad had three goals and three assists to lift the New York Rangers past the host Philadelphia Flyers 8-3 on Thursday. Zibanejad has scored six goals and totaled 12 points in consecutive games against the Flyers, as Thursday he equaled his stats from a March 17 matchup. Ryan Strome added one goal and three assists while Pavel Buchnevich scored two goals and K'Andre Miller and Filip Chytil had one goal each for the Rangers, who won their third in a row.

  • Hoopla with Haynes: Aaron Gordon to Rockets was close but hit snag; Kings make Marvin Bagley III available

    The Kings turned down a Marvin Bagley III for Saddiq Bey trade from the Pistons, while Aaron Gordon is looking to join a contender, sources told Yahoo Sports.

  • H2H: Which driver with non-dirt background has best chance to win at Bristol?

    While Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell may be the favorites for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM), there are plenty of other drivers who could steal a victory away. There are many in the NASCAR Cup Series who don’t have an extensive dirt racing background, […]

  • Video: Jake Paul, Ben Askren get physical during Triller boxing match faceoff

    Jake Paul and Ben Askren had their first faceoff ahead of their boxing match on Friday, and they were unable to keep hands off each other.

  • NFL draft: Even Trevor Lawrence was blown away by Zach Wilson's pro-day laser

    Lawrence likely won't have to worry about Wilson passing him in the 2021 NFL draft. So why not throw some praise Wilson's way for his stunning pro-day throw?

  • Tom Brady posts a hilarious response to the Bucs retaining all 22 Super Bowl starters

    Tom Brady, with another winning tweet.

  • Evan Turner asks Norman Powell if he wants to buy his house in Portland

    I mean, he should consider it, at least.

  • Sergio Garcia knocks Lee Westwood out of WGC Match Play with play-off hole-in-one

    Lee Westwood has seen most things in his long career, but this was the first time he had ever been beaten by his opponent making a hole-in-one on the fourth sudden-death hole. And to make the circumstances of Westwood’s elimination from the WGC Dell Match Play even more bizarre, it was his old Ryder Cup partner Sergio Garcia striking the walk-off ace. It was a great effort by Westwood, the 47-year-old who fought his way back into the world’s top 20 with back-to-back runner-up placings on the PGA Tour earlier this month. After losing his opening round-robin group match against Garcia on Wednesday, he battled back at Austin Country Club with impressive wins against countrymen Matt Wallace on Thursday and then Tyrrell Hatton, on Friday. The manner of Westwood’s 4&3 victory over the world No 8 suggested he was favourite against Garcia - who lost 3& 2 to Wallace - but after they halved the first three holes of the shootout, Garcia hit a nine iron on the 160-yard fourth that instantly removed all of the uncertainty. “I really don't know what to say,’ he said. “A hole-in-one is amazing. It’s my 13th and it’s lucky No. 13. “It was a great shot, but then you get lucky that first of all it doesn't hit the flag because it must have been very close and then it rolls back in. I'm sorry for Lee, but unfortunately one of us had to lose.” Garcia plays Canadian Mackenzie Hughes in the last 16 and must fancy himself to go all the way. As Europe’s leading points-scorer in the Ryder Cup, it is faintly ridiculous that the Spaniard has only once gone further than the quarter-final in this event. For Westwood, the next stop will be Augusta for the season’s first major in 12 days time.

  • Bengals emerge big winners of Dolphins-49ers blockbuster NFL draft trade

    A blockbuster NFL draft trade just helped the Cincinnati Bengals.

  • Jake Paul unsure why fighters dislike him for trying boxing: ‘There’s room for everyone to eat’

    Jake Paul doesn't think he's taking anyone's spotlight with his rise in boxing.