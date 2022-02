James Harden, Jason Terry, Terrell Brown Jr.? Washington guard is in rare company

Associated Press

Kerr Kriisa scored 16 points and hit a big 3-pointer, Dalen Terry flirted with a triple-double and No. 7 Arizona grinded out a 76-66 win over No. 3 UCLA on Thursday night. Shut down by UCLA nine days earlier, the Wildcats (18-2, 8-1 Pac-12) had a good offensive flow in the first half, building a 12-point lead. The Bruins (16-3, 8-2) turned up the defensive pressure and slowed the game in the second half to chip the lead down to three.